সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe set to miss key player for Pakistan challenge; replacement called in | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe set to miss key player for Pakistan challenge; replacement called in | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe set to miss key player for Pakistan challenge; replacement called in | Cricket News


Zimbabwe’s squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan has been announced, with seamer Blessing Muzarabani sidelined due to a back injury.Newman Nyamhuri has been called up as Muzarabani’s replacement for the series beginning November 17.The tri-series, which includes Sri Lanka, represents an important preparation opportunity for Zimbabwe ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe secured their World Cup spot through the African qualifiers, marking their first appearance since 2022.Under the leadership of experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will start their campaign against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on November 19.The team will then move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for their remaining matches. They face Pakistan again on November 23 and Sri Lanka on November 25.The tournament final will be played in Lahore on November 29 between the top two teams on the points table.Zimbabwe stepped in as the third team after Afghanistan withdrew from the series due to cross-border tensions with Pakistan.The squad remains unchanged from Zimbabwe’s recent home series against Afghanistan, except for the forced replacement of fast bowling leader Muzarabani.Zimbabwe squad for tri-series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Brendan Taylor

T20I Tri-Series schedule

  • November 17 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • November 19 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • November 22 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • November 23 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • November 25 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • November 27 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • November 29 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore





