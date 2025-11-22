শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১২ অপরাহ্ন
‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News


Jitesh Sharma & Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India A captain Jitesh Sharma accepted full responsibility for his side’s narrow loss to Bangladesh in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final. The match was filled with small mistakes, but the most costly was the decision to not send 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in the Super Over. Suryavanshi, the tournament’s top run-scorer and biggest six-hitter, remained on the sidelines as India opted for Jitesh, Ramandeep Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma to take on the final showdown.The gamble backfired spectacularly. Both Jitesh and Ashutosh were dismissed for golden ducks, leaving India scoreless in the Super Over. Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondal was unerring, clean bowling Jitesh with a perfectly pitched yorker when his lap shot failed to connect, and then catching Ashutosh out at cover on the very next ball.

Why Shubman Gill flew to Guwahati, what forced management to rule him out and more

Speaking after the game, Jitesh explained that the decision not to send Suryavanshi was collective, believing the youngster excelled in the powerplay while he and others were better suited to the death overs. “I think Vaibhav and Priyansh Arya are masters of the powerplay, but in the death, me, Ashu, and Raman are the ones who can hit the big shots,” he said.Jitesh also reflected on his own innings, scoring 33 off 23 balls at a crucial juncture, calling it the turning point of the match. “As a senior, I should have finished it. I take full responsibility. It’s a learning curve for all of us. The team is talented, but young players can feel pressure in the final overs,” he added.Bangladesh had posted 194 for six, recovering from 130 for six thanks to Meherob Hasan’s blistering 48 off 18 balls, including four sixes and a four in a 28-run 19th over bowled by part-timer Naman Dhir. They added another 20 runs in the final over through Meherob and Akbar Ali, setting India 195 to win.India A started aggressively, with Suryavanshi smashing 38 off 15 balls and Priyansh Arya hitting 44 off 23 to take the score past 50 within 3.1 overs. Both fell trying to go big, leaving Jitesh Sharma and Nehal Wadhera (32*) to keep India in contention. A slowdown in the closing overs meant India needed 16 off the last six deliveries. A frantic final-ball scramble, aided by a misfield and a sloppy throw from wicketkeeper Akbar Ali, allowed India to secure a third run and tie the scores at 194.





Source link

