‘The contribution is not … ‘: Ravi Shastri’s massive comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who guided Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during their prime years, knows better than most how exceptional the two batters are — both at home and abroad, especially in Australian conditions.According to the ICC website, Shastri believes that the legendary duo would do nothing to diminish their legacy by continuing their careers.“The contribution is not over two or three years. The contribution is over a decade, decade and a half in the case of Virat. It’s massive and people don’t forget that. And they’ve played against some of the best bowlers that have been part of the game. It’s special. Their legacy will remain. Whether they finish tomorrow or they finish the day after or whenever. That legacy will remain,” Shastri said.Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is in the last 18 months, leaving ODI cricket as the only format they continue to represent India in.The pair made their much-anticipated return to international cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy Final in March, turning out against Australia in Perth on Sunday. However, both endured a quiet outing with the bat — Rohit scoring 8 off 14 balls and Kohli departing for an eight-ball duck.Playing his 500th international match, Rohit opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill but edged one to the slips off Josh Hazlewood. Kohli, meanwhile, attempted an elegant drive but found Cooper Connolly off Mitchell Starc.India managed 136/5 in a rain-affected 26-over game before Australia, led by stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh (46*), sealed a seven-wicket win — their first ODI victory at Perth’s Optus Stadium.India will now look to bounce back when they face Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.