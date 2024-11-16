শনিবার , ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘The first thing I did was call my father’: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Under-19 India selection | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ১১:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
‘The first thing I did was call my father’: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Under-19 India selection | Cricket News


Vaibhav Suryavanshi (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar, has earned a spot in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming 2024 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE.
Despite his tender age, Vaibhav has already made a name for himself in the cricketing world, having debuted for Bihar at the age of 12.
His recent blistering 58-ball century against the Australian U-19 team in a four-day game in Chennai solidified his position as a rising star.
Vaibhav’s consistent performance and dedication have been instrumental in securing his place in the India U-19 squad.
The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari, congratulated Vaibhav on this remarkable achievement and expressed confidence in his abilities to shine on the big stage.
“Vaibhav’s selection is a proud moment for Bihar. His hard work, focus, and passion for the game have brought him this far, and I am confident he will continue to make us proud,” said Tiwari in a statement.

How India can qualify for World Test Championship final

Vaibhav himself described the moment of hearing his name in the squad as surreal, calling it a dream come true.
“I can’t describe the feeling–it’s a dream come true. The first thing I did was call my father to share the news, then my entire family,” he said.
Vaibhav acknowledged the support and mentorship he has received from Rakesh Tiwari and the BCA, crediting them for providing him with opportunities and backing him throughout his journey.
The BCA president, in turn, encouraged Vaibhav to continue working hard and make everyone proud, assuring him of continued support.
Vaibhav’s journey from Bihar to the international arena exemplifies the impact of strong grassroots support on young athletes.
The BCA’s dedication to nurturing young talent has played a crucial role in his success, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in fostering the growth of aspiring sportspersons.





