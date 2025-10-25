‘The King is about to arrive!’: How Australian commentators reacted to Virat Kohli’s arrival one last time | Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s arrival at the crease in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday was met with awe and nostalgia, as Australian commentators and fans alike savoured what could be his final innings in Indian colours on Australian soil.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Standby, because while the skipper is departing, the king is about to arrive for the very last time on Australian shores in Indian colours. Ladies and gentlemen… here he is, Virat Kohli,” said Adam White on Sen Cricket. “As you’d expect, as we always see, he marches out with purpose. Arguably the best one-day record in the history of the game.”

Trent Copeland added, “You got to pinch yourself occasionally, don’t you Whitey? That we’re here for this moment. This guy has been at the centre of seismic shifts in cricket. Unquestionably the best one-day record.”The SCG crowd erupted as Kohli took his first single, prompting White to remark, “Listen to the crowd. It’s like he’s just made a century.” Copeland highlighted the subtle celebration, noting Kohli’s fist bump and playful banter with the non-striker: “He’s laughing at the non-strikers and giving the fist bump. He’s human, this guy.”Kohli’s return to form was vital in India’s nine-wicket win over Australia, though the visitors lost the series 1-2. After Harshit Rana’s brilliant 4/39 restricted Australia to 236, Rohit Sharma (121*) anchored the chase. Kohli complemented him with a fighting 74 not out off 81 balls, forming an unbeaten 168-run partnership, allowing India to finish the match in 38.3 overs.The innings was historic. Kohli overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODIs and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer across all limited-overs international cricket, amassing 18,438 runs in ODIs and T20Is combined. He also registered his 70th 50-plus score during ODI run-chases, surpassing Tendulkar’s 69.Reflecting on the moment, White added, “It’s hard not to be nervous… you don’t want the show to end. You want him to keep going.” Copeland echoed the sentiment: “It really is characters that carry the game… it’s the guy that stands up and wins his team and his nation.”As Kohli walked off the field, nodding and fist-pumping in celebration, it was a reminder of his monumental journey — one last time on Australian soil, leaving fans and commentators alike with goosebumps and memories to cherish forever.