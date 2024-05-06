সোমবার , ৬ মে ২০২৪ | ২৩শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘The one who completes me’: Jasprit Bumrah’s heartfelt birthday note to wife Sanjana Ganesan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৬, ২০২৪ ৪:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1714990087 photo



msid 109881288,imgsize 142456

NEW DELHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a break from the rigors of the IPL to celebrate a special occasion, penning a heartfelt note for his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on her birthday.
In a touching gesture shared on social media, Bumrah expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, emphasizing her role in completing him and making the world a wonderful place.
“Happy Birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us,” Bumrah wrote, accompanied by a beautiful photo.

Amidst Bumrah’s personal celebration, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a precarious position in the ongoing IPL 2024, battling to salvage their pride after a disappointing season. With eight defeats in eleven matches, including four consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians languish at the bottom of the tournament table, struggling to replicate their past successes.
Despite the team’s struggles, Bumrah has been a standout performer, leading the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack with distinction, claiming 17 wickets in 11 matches at an impressive average of 16.11. However, Mumbai Indians’ reliance on Bumrah underscores the collective underperformance of their star players, contributing to their dismal season.
In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently positioned at No. 4 with 12 points in 10 matches, are poised for a playoff berth, rejuvenating their campaign with promising performances. As they face off against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to further solidify their playoff aspirations, presenting a formidable challenge to their opponents.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Mayor Meeting With Singapore HC 05 05 2024
শিক্ষা-স্বাস্থ্য-পর্যটনে সিঙ্গাপুরের সহায়তা চান চসিক মেয়র
বাংলাদেশ
1714990087 photo
‘The one who completes me’: Jasprit Bumrah’s heartfelt birthday note to wife Sanjana Ganesan | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2023 11 03t124839.582 2023 11 6542ab631473c7e4e989da90609da5b0
Director Wes Ball On Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Original Title: ‘We Just Couldn’t Do It’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
739cee24 3282 424a 9ae1 b80224c3ba39
জবির ফজিলাতুন্নেছা মুজিব হলের নতুন হাউজ টিউটর রাজিয়া-প্রভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
CAR 1

৭ সিটার গাড়ি কিনবেন কিন্তু ভাবছেন অনেক দাম, সস্তায় বড় গাড়ির সুলুক সন্ধান

 received 553323529093087

বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীকে ১৫ টি ঘোড়া উপহার দিলো ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনী

 received 292463659405390

‘জ্বালানি তেলের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি’র পায়তারা বন্ধ করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 PR Safe Internet for Children Webinar 10 Oct 21

শিশুর জন্য ইন্টারনেট নিরাপদ করতে আগে বাবা-মাকে বদলাতে হবে

 1688145425 photo

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League | Cricket News

 wm du somabesh

ঢাবিতে দ্বিতীয়বার ভর্তির সুযোগের দাবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের সমাবেশ

 IMG 20220609 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে গণধর্ষণ ও হত্যা মামলার রায়ে ৩ যুবকের মৃত্যুদন্ড

 sonakshi lata

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Lata Mangeshkar Was a ‘Big Fan’ of Sonakshi Sinha, Used to Like Her Acting

 kachki fish

কুচো মাছ দেখে নাক সিঁটকায় আজকালকার ছেলেমেয়ে, জানে কি কত কী গুণাগুণ আছে এইসব মাছে?‍ – News18 Bangla

 1654538205 photo

Haryana go past Maharashtra on medals tally in Khelo India Youth Games | More sports News