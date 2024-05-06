‘The one who completes me’: Jasprit Bumrah’s heartfelt birthday note to wife Sanjana Ganesan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a break from the rigors of the IPL to celebrate a special occasion, penning a heartfelt note for his wife, Sanjana Ganesan , on her birthday.In a touching gesture shared on social media, Bumrah expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, emphasizing her role in completing him and making the world a wonderful place.“Happy Birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us,” Bumrah wrote, accompanied by a beautiful photo.

Amidst Bumrah’s personal celebration, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a precarious position in the ongoing IPL 2024, battling to salvage their pride after a disappointing season. With eight defeats in eleven matches, including four consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians languish at the bottom of the tournament table, struggling to replicate their past successes.

Despite the team’s struggles, Bumrah has been a standout performer, leading the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack with distinction, claiming 17 wickets in 11 matches at an impressive average of 16.11. However, Mumbai Indians’ reliance on Bumrah underscores the collective underperformance of their star players, contributing to their dismal season.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently positioned at No. 4 with 12 points in 10 matches, are poised for a playoff berth , rejuvenating their campaign with promising performances. As they face off against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to further solidify their playoff aspirations, presenting a formidable challenge to their opponents.