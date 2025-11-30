The RoKo reboot: Focus readjusted, 2027 ODI World Cup target locked | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play their first home game since February when they step up vs South Africa in the first ODI. (AP)

When competitive appearances become few and far between, every outing becomes an event. The airport arrivals. Hotel departures. Out-and-about visuals. The doomscrolling on social media gets a different vibe with choicest, peppy songs in the background. Immediately, nostalgia brings a smile to the face while many, including yours truly, look for cues in the body language.That is what seeing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma does to you now. The omnipresent figures of Indian cricket up until 12 months ago barely went off the screen earlier considering the amount of cricket they played. Retirements from T20Is and Tests has changed all that.

As much as this is a challenge for the fans to come to terms with, it is possibly even more difficult for Rohit (38) and Virat (37) to navigate with the reduced game time. For players accustomed to non-stop cricket, playing just a handful of ODIs presents a unique challenge. Dealing with the ageing body, preventing rustiness from creeping into their game, shutting out the outside noise and readjusting their focus to lock on the 2027 ODI World Cup target.Both have already mentioned about having a crack at the multi-nation event in South Africa and their recent actions are clearly pointing in that direction. Rohit has undergone a tremendous transformation; not only has he lost over 10 kgs, but he has also overhauled his lifestyle. From portion control to intense focus on workouts, the former India captain has never had such a razor-sharp focus on fitness. The time off not only allowed him to reboot but also put his body through a continuous boot camp.“Dubey ji” has become a regular feature in his social media uploads but it’s not just for laughs. Amit Dubey is a seasoned physiotherapist who works with the Mumbai Indians and has spent a lot of time with Rohit in the last few months. He even travelled with the 38-year-old to Ranchi (for the first ODI against South Africa on November 30).

Rohit Sharma has trimmed over 10kgs and shifted focus to his fitness since retiring from Tests and T20Is.

Rohit is not leaving anything to chance. No matter what the world says, even he, by now, would have figured that as long as the bat is firing and the body remains in shape, the World Cup dream is alive. Batting sessions at Centre of Excellence, the Azad Maidan and indoor nets keep the batting in check while the barbells and weights take care of the rest.It hasn’t been any different for Virat. Yes, the time zone is different because he is with his family in London when not playing for the country and even there he has ensured to keep the rust away. For a cricketer who revolutionised fitness in the country, there was not an iota of doubt about him remaining in shape, even at 37, and that has been the case. For Virat, it was never about cricket and fitness. A champion of the format, he has cracked the chanceless template for the ODI game in the last few years and has elevated the consistency to even higher levels.The only worry with the former captain was whether he would still have the desire to continue playing for almost two years. The desire to embrace the relentless grind for one last dance in South Africa.

Virat Kohli last played for India in the ODI series against Australia this month. (Image via X/@BCCI)

The Australia series was his first appearance for India after the Champions Trophy and that is where even the dressing room got the vibe that ‘King is not going anywhere.’ He didn’t have good outings in the first two ODIs but rolled back the years with that chanceless stand with Rohit in the final ODI. The series was lost but RoKo reminded everyone of their class in the format and why they are still up for the challenge.But it isn’t going to be just about cricket and fitness going forward. Both Rohit and Virat would need to shut off outside noise, deal with the selection committee, and secure the backing of the coaching set-up and the BCCI. It sounds foolish that players of this repute, stature and talent need to worry about these things in a format which they have bossed for over a decade but the recent events would have made them a bit more vigilant.ALSO READ | Why Agarkar, Gambhir are to blame for home Test debaclesRohit’s unceremonious exit as ODI skipper and the non-committal tone in statements made by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir would have ensured the two legends keep their guard up at all times.Almost every press conference attended by Agarkar has included a RoKo question but has not produced an assuring response. The same has been the case with Gambhir as the duo has maintained that the World Cup is still more than two years away.“They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but it is not the forum to harp on about individual players. Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration,” Agarkar had said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

“Look, 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present,” Gambhir had echoed similar views in a press conference after India beat West Indies 2-0 in their Test series.“That is very important. Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series.”There are strong murmurs that the decision-makers are waiting for a slip-up by Rohit or Virat – whether it’s a dip in form or fitness concerns. It is reliably learnt that chief selector Agarkar has assured he will act tough if they don’t play in the domestic circuit after the South Africa ODIs. While Rohit is likely to turn up for Mumbai, it is understood that Virat plans to play some Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Delhi in Bengaluru.

Indian cricket team on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. (IANS)

Before that, though, Virat is likely to fly back to London after the culmination of the three ODIs vs South Africa but could well link-up with the Delhi team in Bengaluru. There hasn’t been any communication with the DDCA in this regard but India’s No.3 had more or less sorted his schedule for the rest of the year in Australia itself. There could be an alteration to this plan according to the team’s schedule for the New Zealand ODIs, starting January 11, but Virat could turn up for a few games of VHT, starting December 24.The noise will continue. Statements will continue to be made but the three-ODI series starting Sunday gives the fans an opportunity to enjoy the event, which snowballs into a spectacle on matchday.The number of Instagram Reels will exponentially increase, different tracks will be tried but the thumb will not give up when the scrolling continues. In the chaos that Indian cricket continues to be, Rohit and Virat remain the much-needed calm.Over to the 2027 World Cup now: 22 months to go…