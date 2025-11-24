সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: 'Fire Your PR' | Bollywood News 'There are times we don't get it right': Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England's Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News Real Madrid's winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News This Shah Rukh Khan Film Scripted Rs 1 Crore Opening Day Record, But Failed To Hold It And Fell Flat At Box Office Salim Khan Turns 90: Top 5 Movies Of The Legendary Screenwriter And Family Life | Movies News India stranded on the 'road' as Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy run rampant | Cricket News Indian spinners failing to turn tide on 'good tracks' | Cricket News Babar Azam draws level with Virat Kohli; matches this record in T20Is as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe | Cricket News 'খালেদা জিয়ার বুকে ইনফেকশন, হার্ট-ফুসফুসও আক্রান্ত' প্রাথমিক প্রার্থী তালিকায় ভিপি ১২ ও জিএস ১১ জন
‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News


England captain Ben Stokes speaks with coach Brendon McCullum (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

England cricket coach Brendon McCullum called for fans to maintain faith in the team’s aggressive playing style despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 24, 2025. The loss occurred within two days after England’s attacking strategy, known as “Bazball,” failed to deliver results.The defeat has put England in a challenging position with four Tests remaining in the series, including a day-night match scheduled for December 4 in Brisbane.Also Watch:

“Keep the faith,” McCullum told reporters. “Sometimes we get beaten and it looks pretty ugly, but there are times when having that type of mentality allows us to still believe in our abilities when we step out to play.”“There are times we don’t get it right, but we have to believe in what we believe in because it gives us the best chance. Just because we are one down in the series doesn’t change what we believe in. We have to stay calm, stay together, and plot our way back into this series, as we have done before.”England’s performance in Australia has been consistently poor, with no victories in their last 16 Tests over 15 years, including 14 losses and two draws.The visitors had a promising start in Perth, reaching 160-5 in their first innings before losing five wickets for just 12 runs, ending at 172.England managed to bowl out Australia for 132, gaining an advantage, but their second innings followed a similar pattern.After reaching 65-1, England experienced another collapse, losing five quick wickets.Australia successfully chased down the target of 205 with relative ease, securing an eight-wicket victory.The next Test match, a day-night contest in Brisbane, presents England with an opportunity to level the series.





