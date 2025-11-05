‘There is a bigger picture’: Morne Morkel reveals why India rested Arshdeep Singh | Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh (ANI)

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel explained why left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, the team’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is, was rested for the first two matches of the series against Australia. Morkel said the team is focused on experimenting with different bowling options while keeping long-term goals in mind. After missing the first two T20Is, Arshdeep returned in style during the third match, claiming three wickets in his four-over spell for 35 runs. Two of his wickets came in the powerplay, and one was in the death overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. At the pre-match press conference, Morkel said, “Arshdeep is experienced. He understands that there is also a bigger picture where we are trying different combinations. He is a world-class bowler and has taken the most wickets for us in the power play, so we know how valuable he is to the team. But for us on the day, on this tour, it is also to have a look at other combinations, and he understands that.” The coach acknowledged that selection decisions can be tough on players but stressed the need to test different combinations before the T20 World Cup. “It is not easy. There will always be disappointment in terms of players and selection, but that is something that, at times, is uncontrollable for a player. From our side, we encourage them to work hard, try their best, and be prepared for when they do get the opportunity. With limited games leading up to the T20 World Cup, it is crucial for us to see how players react in certain situations under pressure; otherwise, we will be unsure of their capabilities. It is a bit of playing those sorts of games and then still having the mindset to win the game quicker,” added the 41-year-old. Meanwhile, India’s young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the first three T20Is against Australia due to fitness concerns, confirmed by the BCCI. Nitish, who was recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now reported neck spasms, which have further affected his mobility and recovery. Providing a fitness update on Nitish, Morkel said, “He did all his work that was needed or expected of him today. Fielding, batting, bowling – he ticked all of that. We will find out now, after the assessment, where he is at.” India and Australia will meet in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. After three matches, the series remains tied at 1-1, with the opener in Canberra having been washed out.