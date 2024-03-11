‘They are better off without Hardik Pandya’: Former Australia spinner feels all-rounder’s absence won’t hurt Gujarat Titans | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya leaving Gujarat Titans for Mumbai Indians turned out to be the biggest cricketing news late last year ahead of the IPL auction.
As Hardik replaced a highly-successful Rohit Sharma — who led the franchise to five titles — as leader, the development caused a stir among Mumbai Indians fans and on social media.
With Hardik now all set to begin his new journey at Mumbai, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that his absence won’t hurt Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season and the side is perhaps better off without him.
“I don’t think Hardik Pandya is going to be a huge loss really (for GT). Yes he is a quality all-rounder in the middle order, but they can cover it. They have got really good bowling depth there. Titans didn’t rely on Hardik too heavily in the bowling department. He was batting in the top order last year but I don’t think that’s his spot. So, for me, I think, Gujarat Titans might be better off without him,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
“Mumbai are better off having an Indian all-rounder batting in the lower middle order and I think that’s where Hardik will bat. I think we will see Hardik back at his best again with Mumbai Indians,” Hogg added.
Following a successful two-year stint at Gujarat — where Hardik took the side to 2 finals and winning one of them in 2022 — the all-rounder returned to Mumbai in a high-profile trade.
Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings who both have won five titles each.
Rohit, who led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been captaining the franchise since 2013 when they lifted first of their five IPL trophies.
The other titles under Rohit’s captaincy came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Mumbai Indians had made it to the play-offs in IPL 2023.
(With inputs from PTI)
