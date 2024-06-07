‘This is going to be history…’: Hardik Pandya braces for ‘extra special Pakistan match in T20 World Cup | Cricket News

T20 WORLD CUP:

NEW DELHI: Although India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya does not want to view the forthcoming T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan as a “fight,” he is eager to take on a rival that he has had a lot of success against.On Sunday, India, captained by Rohit Sharma , will play Pakistan, and Pandya will be keen to build on his previous victories over the rival nation.“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” Pandya told ‘Star Sports’.Pandya has faced Pakistan in six Twenty20 Internationals so far. The Baroda player has performed better with the ball in hand than with the bat, despite having mostly had mediocre performances. He has only scored 84 runs with the bat, with a peak of 40.The all-rounder with fast bowling ability has claimed 11 wickets at an excellent economy of 7.5 from six games, with a best analysis of 3/8.“It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history,” said Pandya.India easily defeated Ireland by eight wickets to start the ICC main event, but Pakistan was taken aback by the USA in the Super Over on Thursday.Pandya emphasized the quality of India’s bowling unit while also emphasizing the necessity for discipline against Pakistan.“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt.“So, if we can do that, I think it will be a one more nice day for us,” Hardik had told the BCCI.

(With PTI inputs)