‘This is the start of a beautiful journey’: Sachin Tendulkar on his son Arjun’s IPL debut | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spoke his heart out as he came out with a heartfelt post for his son Arjun Tendulkar who made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.Tendulkar penned a special tweet for his son after MI posted a five-wicket victory over KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 23-year-old all-rounder opened the bowling attack for MI and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings. He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket.

Sachin and Arjun also became the first father-son pair to feature in the 15-year history of IPL, and that too for the same side.

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best,” Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Former Indian cricketers also congratulated Arjun on his IPL debut.

“Well earned MI debut for Arjun Tendulkar. Proud moment for dad @sachin_rt who witnessed his son live from the dressing room. This is just the start,” Zaheer Khan said in his tweet.

“The long-awaited occasion is finally here congratulations #ArjunTendulkar proud moment for the master,” Yuvraj Singh said in his tweet.

“Congratulations to Arjun Tendulkar on his debut match today! Best of luck to him as he steps onto the field, showcasing his skills and carving his own path,” Suresh Raina said in his tweet.