‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Friday penned a heartfelt note praising World Cup-winning star Jemimah Rodrigues for opting out of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate Smriti Mandhana during a difficult personal phase. Mandhana’s wedding, scheduled earlier this month, had to be postponed due to a sudden health complication involving her father — an emotional setback that prompted Jemimah to quietly stay back in India instead of rejoining her WBBL franchise, Brisbane Heat.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Suniel Shetty, who is also the father-in-law of India cricketer KL Rahul , spotlighted the gesture on X, calling it the purest form of camaraderie. “Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine,” Shetty wrote, posting a newspaper clipping that reported Jemimah’s withdrawal.

Jemimah had travelled to India after Brisbane Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes for what was initially a brief, pre-planned visit to attend Mandhana’s wedding. She was due to fly back for the final stretch of the WBBL season. But when the ceremony was called off owing to Mandhana’s father’s health issue, she requested to remain in India — a decision the Heat immediately supported.

“The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League,” the club said in its statement, noting she would stay back to support her friend. CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged it as a “challenging time” for the 24-year-old and said the team wished the Mandhana family well.The decision comes at a time when Jemimah’s stock in world cricket is soaring. Brisbane Heat’s No.1 pick in this year’s International Player Draft, she had been in strong form before her departure. Her unbeaten century in the Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia remains one of India’s greatest modern knocks.