শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
This Actor Starred In 500 Films, Rose To Fame, But Debt Forced Him To Sell His Home ‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: ‘Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi’ | Bollywood News ইন্দোনেশিয়া-মালয়েশিয়া-থাইল্যান্ডে বন্যা, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ১২৯ Sanjay Dutt Mobbed By Fans, Internet Says ‘Shayad Public Bhool Gayi Hai Ki…’ | Bollywood News Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News ভূমিকম্প পরবর্তী ভবন সুরক্ষা স্ক্যান সেবা চালু করেছে জামায়াত ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra: ‘Humara He-Man Chala Gaya’ | Bollywood News Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News


Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Friday penned a heartfelt note praising World Cup-winning star Jemimah Rodrigues for opting out of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate Smriti Mandhana during a difficult personal phase. Mandhana’s wedding, scheduled earlier this month, had to be postponed due to a sudden health complication involving her father — an emotional setback that prompted Jemimah to quietly stay back in India instead of rejoining her WBBL franchise, Brisbane Heat.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Suniel Shetty, who is also the father-in-law of India cricketer KL Rahul, spotlighted the gesture on X, calling it the purest form of camaraderie. “Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine,” Shetty wrote, posting a newspaper clipping that reported Jemimah’s withdrawal.

Rohit Sharma opens up on India winning Women’s World Cup, & why it was special

Jemimah had travelled to India after Brisbane Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes for what was initially a brief, pre-planned visit to attend Mandhana’s wedding. She was due to fly back for the final stretch of the WBBL season. But when the ceremony was called off owing to Mandhana’s father’s health issue, she requested to remain in India — a decision the Heat immediately supported.

Suniel Shetty

“The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League,” the club said in its statement, noting she would stay back to support her friend. CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged it as a “challenging time” for the 24-year-old and said the team wished the Mandhana family well.The decision comes at a time when Jemimah’s stock in world cricket is soaring. Brisbane Heat’s No.1 pick in this year’s International Player Draft, she had been in strong form before her departure. Her unbeaten century in the Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia remains one of India’s greatest modern knocks.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News

Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News

Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News

Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News

Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News

Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News

Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST