Tilak Varma pulls off Suryakumar Yadav-like stunner to dismiss Travis Head – watch | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Tilak Varma pulls off Suryakumar Yadav-like stunner to dismiss Travis Head – watch | Cricket News


Tilak Varma took a stunning catch to dismiss Travis Head in the 2nd T20 (Images via X/Screengrabs)

Tilak Varma pulled off a sensational catch near the boundary rope during the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, rekindling memories of Suryakumar Yadav’s game-changing effort in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The moment came in the fifth over of Australia’s chase when Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Travis Head for 28.Head attempted to loft the length delivery over long-off, but Tilak judged it perfectly, moving to his left and taking the catch extremely close to the boundary. Showing great composure, he lobbed the ball in the air before stepping out and returning to complete the dismissal.Watch Tilak Varma’s incredible effort here The effort instantly drew comparisons to Suryakumar Yadav’s memorable catch of David Miller during the World Cup final last year, which came at a crucial moment as India defended 176. In that match, Suryakumar’s effort to remove Miller turned the tide and sealed India’s win over South Africa. Earlier in the day, India endured a tough outing with the bat after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. The visitors managed just 125 in 18.4 overs, with Abhishek Sharma’s 68 off 37 balls being the standout performance. Harshit Rana added 35 as the pair rescued India from a top-order collapse triggered by Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis.

Australia, in reply, made a strong start, keeping the chase under control despite losing four wickets within the first 12 overs. All four dismissals – Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Tim David – came off India’s spinners, who briefly gave the visitors hope before Australia regained control. Tilak’s athletic effort, however, stood out as the highlight of the evening, before Australia went on to secure a comfortable four-wicket win and 6.4 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.





Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India batters poor; Australia take 1-0 lead | Cricket News

A perfect reply to trolls? Harshit Rana justifies Gautam Gambhir’s call in 2nd T20I vs Australia | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues: The girl, once in Gymkhana controversy over father’s religious activities, now toast of the nation | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi set to steal spotlight once again as India vs Pakistan looms in Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship | Cricket News

‘Didn’t see them as enemies’: Why India hockey players shook hands with Pakistan counterparts | Exclusive | Hockey News

বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
