শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kanchana 4 Cast Announced: Pooja Hegde And Nora Fatehi Join Raghava Lawrence In Horror-Comedy Sequel | Tamil Cinema News Karun Nair slams century against Kerala in Ranji Trophy; continues blistering run after India A snub | Cricket News মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন মেলান্দহ-মাদারগঞ্জের মানুষের প্রত্যাশা পুরনে বিএনপির মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক সচিব মঞ্জু Allu Sirish Reveals His Love Story With Fiancée Nayanika Began In 2023: ‘Two Years Later, We’re Engaged’ | Telugu Cinema News ইসলামী আন্দোলনের নেতাকে গ্রেফতারের প্রতিবাদে পাঁচলাইশ থানা ঘেরাও Tragic! Ex-India U-19 World Cup and Ranji Trophy cricketer passes away in road mishap | Cricket News Shalini Passi Took English Lessons, Learnt Slang To ‘Be Cool’ Before Bollywood Wives: ‘I Used To Stammer’ | Bollywood News It’s Official: The Jonas Brothers Wrap Shoot For Camp Rock 3, Shares BTS Pictures | Hollywood News IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Tragic! Ex-India U-19 World Cup and Ranji Trophy cricketer passes away in road mishap | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Tragic! Ex-India U-19 World Cup and Ranji Trophy cricketer passes away in road mishap | Cricket News


Rajesh Banik played 42 first-class matches and 24 List A games (Image credit – tripurainfo)

Former Tripura all-rounder Rajesh Banik, who represented India in the Under-19 World Cup, died in a road accident at Anandanagar in west Tripura, officials said on Saturday. Banik, aged 40, is survived by his father, mother and brother.His death on Friday has left the state’s cricket fraternity in shock. “This is very unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team. We are shocked. May his soul rest in peace,” Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Subarata Dey told reporters as quoted by PTI. Born on December 12, 1984, in Agartala, Banik made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2002–03 season. A right-hand batter and leg-break bowler, he went on to play 42 first-class matches, scoring 1,469 runs at an average of 19.32 with six half-centuries and a highest score of 93. He also featured in 24 List A games, where he made 378 runs, including an unbeaten century (101*), and played 18 T20 matches for the state. His final first-class appearance came against Odisha in Cuttack in November 2018. Banik later served as a selector for Tripura’s Under-16 team, continuing his association with the game after his playing days. Anirban Deb, secretary of the Tripura Sports Journalists’ Club, said Banik’s contribution went beyond his performances on the field. “He was one of the finest all-rounders the state has produced, but not many knew about his ability to identify young talent. That’s why he was made one of the selectors of the Under-16 state team,” Deb said. The Tripura Cricket Association paid tribute to the former cricketer at its headquarters on Saturday, remembering him as a dedicated player and mentor whose work had a lasting impact on the state’s cricketing setup.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Karun Nair slams century against Kerala in Ranji Trophy; continues blistering run after India A snub | Cricket News

Karun Nair slams century against Kerala in Ranji Trophy; continues blistering run after India A snub | Cricket News

IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ takes a twist! New venue named after Argentina cancel Kerala friendly | Football News

Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ takes a twist! New venue named after Argentina cancel Kerala friendly | Football News

Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: ‘We have approached ACC…,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News

Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: ‘We have approached ACC…,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News

দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
পঞ্চগড় জেলা সমিতি ঢাকা’র বার্ষিক সভা ও নতুন কমিটি গঠন
পঞ্চগড় জেলা সমিতি ঢাকা’র বার্ষিক সভা ও নতুন কমিটি গঠন
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
এখন পর্যন্ত নির্বাচনে যত বাধা, সব জামায়াত সৃষ্টি করেছে: মির্জা ফখরুল
এখন পর্যন্ত নির্বাচনে যত বাধা, সব জামায়াত সৃষ্টি করেছে: মির্জা ফখরুল
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
কুতুবদিয়ায় হিফজুল কুরআন প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত
কুতুবদিয়ায় হিফজুল কুরআন প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
নির্বাচনের আগে গণভোট হতে হবে: জামায়াত আমির
নির্বাচনের আগে গণভোট হতে হবে: জামায়াত আমির
কেনিয়ায় প্লেন বিধ্বস্তে ১১ জনের মৃত্যু
কেনিয়ায় প্লেন বিধ্বস্তে ১১ জনের মৃত্যু
রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে
রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST