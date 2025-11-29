শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Are Expecting Their First Child; Widow Of Karachi Officer Slams Dhurandhar Trailer | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দোয়ার আহ্বান হেফাজতের Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Reports Claim Shehbaz Badesha Eliminated In Double Eviction, Fans Outraged | Television News Two stands to be named after World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium | Cricket News দেশে নতুন সম্ভাবনাময় ইন্ডাস্ট্রিয়াল উদ্ভিদ রোজেল আন্তর্জাতিক ফিলিস্তিন সংহতি দিবসে ইবিতে সাইকেল র‍্যালি Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law Jeet Pabari found dead at Rajkot residence: What we know so far | Cricket News Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Engaged? Wedding With Rohan Acharya May Connect Her To Sunny Deol | Bollywood News PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News শার্শায় বিএনপির প্রার্থী পরিবর্তনের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ও সড়ক অবরোধ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Two stands to be named after World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Two stands to be named after World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium | Cricket News


Stands to be named after Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium. (Agencies)

The Punjab Cricket Association will unveil two new stands in honour of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Mullanpur on December 11. Officiating PCA Secretary Siddhant Sharma confirmed the decision, calling it a tribute to two of Punjab’s most influential cricketers. Ahead of the match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Harmanpreet — who recently led India to a historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai on November 2 — will have a stand inaugurated in her name. Another stand will be dedicated to Yuvraj, the two-time men’s World Cup winner whose career remains one of Indian cricket’s most decorated.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

“Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured for her achievement in winning the World Cup and we have announced that a stand will be named after her. On the 11th, during the India–South Africa match, we will inaugurate it. Along with that, a stand named after our former player and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, will also be inaugurated on the same day,” Sharma told IANS. Harmanpreet’s leadership during India’s breakthrough title — the country’s first ICC trophy in women’s cricket — has been hailed as a defining moment for the sport. Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of India’s most iconic limited-overs performers, best remembered for his Player of the Tournament show at the 2011 World Cup and his six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Sharma added that the PCA would also hand out the previously announced cash awards to Harmanpreet and Amanjot Kaur. “A stand being named after them is a tiny thing compared to the big feat that they’ve achieved for the nation. This is a small token from us to them in recognition of their achievements,” he told IANS.

Poll

Who do you think had a greater impact on Indian cricket in their respective arenas?

He believes the move will spur the next generation. “The up-and-coming players will gain inspiration from cricketers like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah. They’re the ones who motivate the young girls… We also have some surprises coming up for everyone.”





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law Jeet Pabari found dead at Rajkot residence: What we know so far | Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law Jeet Pabari found dead at Rajkot residence: What we know so far | Cricket News

PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News

PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News

Syed Modi International badminton tournament: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand enter women’s doubles final | Badminton News

Syed Modi International badminton tournament: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand enter women’s doubles final | Badminton News

Hardik Pandya set to return after 42 days of intense rehab; to play three SMAT fixtures for Baroda | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya set to return after 42 days of intense rehab; to play three SMAT fixtures for Baroda | Cricket News

Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News

Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News

Will MS Dhoni attend India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi? Captain KL Rahul responds | Cricket News

Will MS Dhoni attend India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi? Captain KL Rahul responds | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST