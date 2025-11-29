Two stands to be named after World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium | Cricket News

Stands to be named after Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium. (Agencies)

The Punjab Cricket Association will unveil two new stands in honour of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Mullanpur on December 11. Officiating PCA Secretary Siddhant Sharma confirmed the decision, calling it a tribute to two of Punjab’s most influential cricketers. Ahead of the match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Harmanpreet — who recently led India to a historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai on November 2 — will have a stand inaugurated in her name. Another stand will be dedicated to Yuvraj, the two-time men’s World Cup winner whose career remains one of Indian cricket’s most decorated.

“Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured for her achievement in winning the World Cup and we have announced that a stand will be named after her. On the 11th, during the India–South Africa match, we will inaugurate it. Along with that, a stand named after our former player and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, will also be inaugurated on the same day,” Sharma told IANS. Harmanpreet’s leadership during India’s breakthrough title — the country’s first ICC trophy in women’s cricket — has been hailed as a defining moment for the sport. Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of India’s most iconic limited-overs performers, best remembered for his Player of the Tournament show at the 2011 World Cup and his six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Sharma added that the PCA would also hand out the previously announced cash awards to Harmanpreet and Amanjot Kaur. “A stand being named after them is a tiny thing compared to the big feat that they’ve achieved for the nation. This is a small token from us to them in recognition of their achievements,” he told IANS.

He believes the move will spur the next generation. “The up-and-coming players will gain inspiration from cricketers like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah. They’re the ones who motivate the young girls… We also have some surprises coming up for everyone.”