শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News Jaideep Ahlawat Echoes Manoj Bajpayee’s Pay Disparity In OTT Remark: ‘Heroes Can Bring Numbers But…’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati ভূমিকম্পে হতাহতের ঘটনায় জামায়াত আমিরের শোক ‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়ার ভেড়ামারা কৃষককে গুলি করে হত্যা ‘Every Scene Is A New Film’: Suhasini Maniratnam And Khushboo Sundar Deliver Electrifying Session At IFFI 2025 | Regional Cinema News Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Summoned In Dawood-Linked Drug Case; Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Makes Big Comment | Bollywood News সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসের সংবর্ধনা অনুষ্ঠানে জামায়াত আমিরের অংশগ্রহণ দৌলতপুর সমিতির কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটির অভিষেক ও পরিচিতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News


South African skipper Temba Bavuma addresses a press conference (ANI Photo)

Guwahati: “We woke up this morning to watch the Ashes and did it with a bit of jealousy, knowing that they were playing five Tests.” These were Temba Bavuma’s thoughts when asked about the two-Test series they are playing against India. These are two of the best teams in the business, and it is the second consecutive series between them that has only two games. In 2023-24, the series in South Africa ended 1-1 after Rohit Sharma’s team fought back in Cape Town following a defeat in the first Test in Pretoria. Indian captain Rishabh Pant agreed with Bavuma. “The pressure is more in a two-Test series because if you lose the first match, it gets tricky. But then, we don’t think too much about this,” India’s stand-in captain said. India regularly play four- or five-Test series against teams like England and Australia, but it isn’t always the case with South Africa. The World Test champions of the last cycle played quite a few two-Test series over the last year, including two against Pakistan, one against Sri Lanka, and one against Bangladesh. There’s a theory in ICC circles that beyond the Ashes, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, not too many Test series are commercially viable. The WTC champions, despite their recent brilliance in the format, still aren’t a money-spinner when it comes to red-ball cricket. “Players are not involved when it comes to mapping out the schedule. I think each of our players who have had the opportunity to interact with the media have had that question in front of them. They have voiced their frustration,” Bavuma said. The right-hander hopes this trend will end and that they will get more chances to play longer series. “Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll go back to playing four Tests against India.” Hope the men who run the sport are listening.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News

Exclusive | From ‘surviving on only rice and water in Russia’ to serious burnout before marriage: Vidit Gujrathi on life as a chess Grandmaster | Chess News

Exclusive | From ‘surviving on only rice and water in Russia’ to serious burnout before marriage: Vidit Gujrathi on life as a chess Grandmaster | Chess News

The Ashes: Record! Ben Stokes joins elite list of England captains with Day 1 heroics against Australia | Cricket News

The Ashes: Record! Ben Stokes joins elite list of England captains with Day 1 heroics against Australia | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST