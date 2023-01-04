‘Unique’ Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to break records in Saudi stint | Football News

Ball’s signed by the greatest ⚽️🔥What a lucky one 😂💛 https://t.co/uqVDxXdRPU — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) 1672768066000

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a “unique player” and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.The Portuguese forward, 37, has signed a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) after glittering spells at Manchester United Real Madrid and Juventus .

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here,” Ronaldo told media at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium .

“I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country,” he added.

Ronaldo said he turned down a swathe of offers from Europe and elsewhere to join the deep-pocketed Saudis.

“In Europe my work is done,” he said, adding: “I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal .

“Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge.”