সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:১০ অপরাহ্ন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Unstoppable England! Harry Kane’s late double seals historic perfect World Cup qualifying campaign | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
England’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal. (AP Photo)

England capped a record-breaking World Cup qualifying campaign with a flawless finish as Harry Kane struck twice late in a 2-0 win over Albania in Tirana on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel’s side, already assured of their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, made history with their eighth successive Group K victory — becoming the first European team to complete a qualifying campaign of at least six matches with a 100 percent record and no goals conceded.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!England’s run is extraordinary by every metric. They are the first European nation since Germany in 2018 to win all their World Cup qualifiers, and they extended their unbeaten streak in such matches to 39, last losing in 2009. With 22 goals scored and none conceded, the Three Lions delivered one of the most dominant qualifying displays the continent has ever seen. Their 10 consecutive competitive wins without conceding equals Spain’s European record, while their nine wins from 10 matches in 2025 mark their best calendar-year win ratio since 1946.Tuchel, reflecting on a first year in charge that began — fittingly — with a win over Albania in March, praised his side’s resilience. “Today was difficult, emotional,” he said. “We were in control, then lost some control. It needed one little moment, a set piece or a moment of magic. So much good stuff and quality to see the game out.”Despite over 70 percent possession, England were made to work by an Albania team on an eight-match unbeaten run. Jude Bellingham, returning to the XI for the first time since June, helped inject urgency, driving forward to create Jarrod Bowen’s best first-half chance.Kane finally broke Albania’s resistance in the 74th minute, tapping in after Bukayo Saka’s corner caused panic in the six-yard box. Eight minutes later, he thumped home a header from Marcus Rashford’s precise cross, taking his tally to 78 goals in 112 appearances.With the draw set for December 5 in Washington, England will resume in March carrying genuine belief. Tuchel’s side have not only qualified — they have sent a message. Far tougher challenges await at the World Cup, but this perfect campaign has ignited hopes of ending the trophy wait stretching back to 1966.





