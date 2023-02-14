মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Squad: UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League team complete players list | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৩ ৩:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1676323649 photo



msid 97886107,imgsize 66734

NEW DELHI: UP Warriorz have spent their entire purse of Rs 12 crore to buy 16 players – lowest among all the franchises – at the inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League on Monday.
Warriorz splurged a hefty amount of Rs 2.6 crore to own the services of all-rounder Deepti Sharma who became the second costliest Indian player.
UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.
Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Total Players: 16
Overseas: 6
Purse Left: Rs 0





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm MAYOR 1
‘চসিক মেয়রের অভিজ্ঞতা সিসিকের উন্নয়নে কাজে লাগাব’
বাংলাদেশ
1676323649 photo
UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Squad: UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League team complete players list | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
images 18
মাত্র ২.৫ টাকায় শরীরের খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল দূর করা সম্ভবপর হয়ে থাকে ৷ In just 2.5 rupees can be reduced bad cholesterol from the body. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ayushmann dream girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops Fun Video with a Pathaan Twist to Reveal Dream Girl 2 Release Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm 1 15

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে বড়দিনের ছুটিতে কয়েক হাজার বিমান চলাচল বাতিল

 received 709003550728897

শেখ কামাল আন্ত: স্কুল ও মাদ্রাসা অ‌্যাথ‌লে‌টিকস প্র‌তি‌যো‌গিতা অনু‌ষ্ঠিত

 Electricity Bill

Paytm new offer On Electricity Bill With Up To 100 percent Cashback sum – News18 Bangla

 Awamileauge 5 November 2022

ডিসেম্বর থেকে রাজপথ দখলের পাল্টা হুঙ্কার আওয়ামী লীগের

 wm CTG arrest 5 april 2022

জেলে বসে ছিনতাইয়ের পরিকল্পনা, বেরিয়েই ধরা

 1627552546 rrr

Producer Confirms Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack to Release in Cinema Halls

 1667135887 photo

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma becomes most-capped player in tournament history | Cricket News

 1667569092 photo

Shiva Thapa enters quarters at Asian Elite Boxing Championships | Boxing News

 1671500968 photo

Happy to tour and lose 3-0: Iceland Cricket takes a dig at down-and-out Pakistan | Cricket News

 pawan kalyan 1

Pawan Kalyan To Star In Saaho Director Sujeeth’s Upcoming Actioner; Deets Inside