UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Squad: UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League team complete players list | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: UP Warriorz have spent their entire purse of Rs 12 crore to buy 16 players – lowest among all the franchises – at the inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League on Monday.

Warriorz splurged a hefty amount of Rs 2.6 crore to own the services of all-rounder Deepti Sharma who became the second costliest Indian player.

UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.

Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Total Players: 16

Overseas: 6

Purse Left: Rs 0









