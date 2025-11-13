‘Upload videos carefully’: Day after Shardul Thakur trade tongue slip, ‘Ravichandran Romano’ urges caution | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
A day after he accidentally announced all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s trade to the Mumbai Indians, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday urged to upload videos “carefully”.“Trading is subject to rumour risk. Upload all trade-related videos carefully!” Ashwin said in a post on X while responding to a clip of the viral video by the Mumbai Indians on their official X handle with the caption: “News confirmed by Ravichandran Romano last afternoon – Yes, we have secured the signing of Shardul Thakur from LSG!”It is worth noting that the official confirmation of Shardul Thakur’s trade from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was confirmed by Mumbai Indians only on Thursday, and is all set to represent the MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, in what was a possible slip of tongue, Ashwin revealed on his YouTube channel on Wednesday that the LSG all-rounder has been traded to MI. Ashwin said, “I don’t see any releases happening from MI. Will they try to secure a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who’s a bit injury-prone? They have secured Shardul Thakur on a trade from LSG. That is already done.”The video clip was removed from his channel, but it went viral on social media.Shardul Thakur went unsold in last year’s IPL auction in Jeddah but later joined Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mohsin Khan at his base price of Rs 2 crore. He took 13 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2025, including a four-wicket haul, and finished with an economy of 11.02. The Mumbai Indians will become the seventh IPL franchise that Shardul has represented. He has previously played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings, where he had a five-year stint.





