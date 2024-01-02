Usman Khawaja: Australian PM Albanese applauds Usman Khawaja’s courage amid ICC stand-off | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has commended the courage of cricketer Usman Khawaja amidst his standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over displaying messages of equality and freedom during the Test series against Pakistan .The ICC barred Khawaja from showcasing a dove logo and an olive branch on his shoes, citing regulations against personal messages on uniforms.Prime minister Albanese expressed his solidarity with Khawaja’s gesture during an address to the Australian and Pakistan teams ahead of the Sydney Test. He lauded Khawaja’s courage in standing up for human values and acknowledged the team’s support for the opener.”I’d like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing,” said PM Albanese.The Sydney Test will mark the final occasion when Khawaja and David Warner will open the innings together, with Warner retiring from the traditional format after the match.

Last week, Australian captain Pat Cummins had already expressed support for Khawaja, emphasizing that his attempt to bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was not offensive.

The ICC had rejected Khawaja’s application to display a sticker featuring a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

“We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes, and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” said Cummins on the eve of the second Test at the MCG.

Khawaja had previously faced reprimand from the ICC for wearing a black armband during Australia’s Test against Pakistan in Perth.

This latest incident follows the ICC’s decision to prohibit Khawaja from wearing boots with messages such as “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” in the colors of the Palestinian flag during a match at the Optus Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)