শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News ‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News ‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষায় সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ভূমিকা প্রশ্নাতীত: গোলাম পরওয়ার IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News Meghan Trainor Says Pregnancy Diagnosis Made Her ‘Obsessed’ With Fitness And Wellness | Hollywood News সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসের অনুষ্ঠানে যাচ্ছেন খালেদা জিয়া Actor’s Family Once Struggled For Food And Electricity. Today, He Owns 3 Bungalows, Luxury Cars
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News


Usman Khawaja was barred from coming on to open for Australia and from coming in as the No. 3 batter due to a specific rule in cricket. (Images via Getty)

Australia’s opening day of the Ashes took an unexpected turn when Usman Khawaja was barred from starting the innings. The opener, who had spent an extended period off the ground with stiffness, did not meet the minimum on-field requirement to bat.Stand-in captain Steve Smith tried to bring him back shortly before England’s innings ended, but the collapse came too quickly for the 38-year-old to regain eligibility. That forced a reshuffle, with Marnus Labuschagne walking out alongside debutant Jake Weatherald. Former Australia allrounder Tom Moody criticised the confusion on Fox Cricket, calling it “poor management… Beyond a joke… like Starc led the attack, we needed Uzzie [Khawaja] to lead the batting.” Weatherald’s debut lasted only two balls, trapped lbw by Jofra Archer after a review, leaving Smith to take strike much earlier than planned. Khawaja, still unable to bat because the dismissal came too soon after his return to the field, remained in the dressing room as Australia attempted to settle after the disruption.He finally came on after the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the 15th over, but only managed 2 runs and lasted just an over. The day had already swung violently before the batting order drama. Mitchell Starc demolished England with a fiery 7/58, ripping through the top order inside the first hour and returning after lunch to break the middle order. Only Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered resistance as England were dismissed for 172, with debutant Brendan Doggett supporting Starc with 2/27. Australia’s reply was equally turbulent. England’s quicks hit back hard, led by captain Ben Stokes, who produced a six-over burst returning 5/23. Archer and Brydon Carse added two wickets each as Australia slid to 123/9 by stumps, still trailing by 49.

Poll

What do you think about Usman Khawaja being barred from starting the innings?

Smith and Labuschagne held through the early storm, but England maintained pressure throughout the evening session. With the match finely balanced, both sides head into day two with the contest wide open.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

34 years later! Mitchell Starc breaks Ashes record last seen in 1991 | Cricket News

34 years later! Mitchell Starc breaks Ashes record last seen in 1991 | Cricket News

‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News

‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST