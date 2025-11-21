Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja was barred from coming on to open for Australia and from coming in as the No. 3 batter due to a specific rule in cricket. (Images via Getty)

Australia’s opening day of the Ashes took an unexpected turn when Usman Khawaja was barred from starting the innings. The opener, who had spent an extended period off the ground with stiffness, did not meet the minimum on-field requirement to bat.Stand-in captain Steve Smith tried to bring him back shortly before England’s innings ended, but the collapse came too quickly for the 38-year-old to regain eligibility. That forced a reshuffle, with Marnus Labuschagne walking out alongside debutant Jake Weatherald. Former Australia allrounder Tom Moody criticised the confusion on Fox Cricket, calling it “poor management… Beyond a joke… like Starc led the attack, we needed Uzzie [Khawaja] to lead the batting.” Weatherald’s debut lasted only two balls, trapped lbw by Jofra Archer after a review, leaving Smith to take strike much earlier than planned. Khawaja, still unable to bat because the dismissal came too soon after his return to the field, remained in the dressing room as Australia attempted to settle after the disruption.He finally came on after the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the 15th over, but only managed 2 runs and lasted just an over. The day had already swung violently before the batting order drama. Mitchell Starc demolished England with a fiery 7/58, ripping through the top order inside the first hour and returning after lunch to break the middle order. Only Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered resistance as England were dismissed for 172, with debutant Brendan Doggett supporting Starc with 2/27. Australia’s reply was equally turbulent. England’s quicks hit back hard, led by captain Ben Stokes, who produced a six-over burst returning 5/23. Archer and Brydon Carse added two wickets each as Australia slid to 123/9 by stumps, still trailing by 49.

Poll What do you think about Usman Khawaja being barred from starting the innings?

Smith and Labuschagne held through the early storm, but England maintained pressure throughout the evening session. With the match finely balanced, both sides head into day two with the contest wide open.