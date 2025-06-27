‘Verify, fact-check, don’t believe everything’: Sunil Gavaskar slams fake quotes – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has taken a strong stand against the growing menace of fake quotes being circulated under his name across sports websites and social media platforms. In a video shared on his official Instagram handle, Gavaskar addressed the issue head-on, calling out the misattribution of comments he never made and urging fans to be cautious.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Over the last few months, it has come to my notice that a lot of sports websites and individual accounts have been attributing comments and quotes to me that I’ve never made,” Gavaskar said in the video. “I request everybody to verify, fact-check, and not to believe everything that they read, particularly coming from some of these individual accounts and sports websites. God bless you all.”Gavaskar, who is currently in England as part of the commentary team for the ongoing Test series between India and England, did not point fingers at specific platforms but was visibly disturbed by the trend of fabricated remarks being widely circulated.

The 75-year-old’s statements arrive in the backdrop of several alleged “quotes” attributed to him during India’s first Test loss at Headingley, especially after Rishabh Pant’s twin centuries and Jasprit Bumrah’s marathon bowling efforts. Gavaskar’s actual commentary during the match, including a humorous reversal of his famous Melbourne jibe about Pant, was twisted by many platforms for engagement.