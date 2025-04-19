Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Veteran cricketer asked to sleep with me’: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, makes bold confession | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৯, ২০২৫ ১১:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Veteran cricketer asked to sleep with me’: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, makes bold confession | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Anaya Bangar (Image credit: Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has spoken out about the toxic masculinity that continues to plague the cricketing world. In a candid interview, Anaya revealed disturbing experiences she has faced within the cricketing circle, including receiving nude photos from cricketers, verbal abuse, and being propositioned by a former player.
Anaya, who publicly came out last year and shared her journey of transformation through hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, was formerly known as Aryan. She followed in her father’s footsteps, playing age-group cricket in India. However, she said the journey after transitioning came with many challenges.

“There has been support and there have been some harassment as well,” Anaya said during an interview with Lallantop, reflecting on her journey.
When asked how fellow cricketers responded after her gender-affirming surgery, Anaya said: “There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them.”

Bombay Sport Exchange Episode 3: Kane Williamson exclusive on NextGen cricketers to watch out for

She also shared more distressing experiences:
“The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. There was another instance, when I was in India, I told a puraane (veteran) cricketer about my situation. He told me let’s go in the car, I want to sleep with you.”
Having played alongside prominent Indian cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal during her early years, Anaya said she was forced to keep her identity hidden because of her father’s public profile.
“I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity,” she added.
Anaya has represented Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai’s club circuit and also played for Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, UK.
However, her cricketing ambitions faced a major setback in November 2023, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new policy barring transgender women from participating in international women’s cricket.
“Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players,” then-ICC CEO Geoff Allardice had said.
Anaya responded to the policy with a detailed post on Instagram, expressing her disappointment with the decision.

She currently resides in the United Kingdom.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Peace Journalism in the Digital Age: HWPL Workshop Explores Ethics, AI, and Global Cooperation
Peace Journalism in the Digital Age: HWPL Workshop Explores Ethics, AI, and Global Cooperation
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জ্যামের কারণে স্বপ্ন ভঙ্গ সাজ্জাদের
জ্যামের কারণে স্বপ্ন ভঙ্গ সাজ্জাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রাতের অন্ধকারে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ঢুকে পড়ল হাতি! দাপিয়ে বেড়াল…আতঙ্কে অস্থির সবাই! তার পর?
রাতের অন্ধকারে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ঢুকে পড়ল হাতি! দাপিয়ে বেড়াল…আতঙ্কে অস্থির সবাই! তার পর?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জানেন চোখের জন্য কোন ভিটামিন ভাল? কোন ভিটামিনের অভাবে পরতে হয় চশমা, খাদ্যাভ্যাসে এখনই রাখুন
জানেন চোখের জন্য কোন ভিটামিন ভাল? কোন ভিটামিনের অভাবে পরতে হয় চশমা, খাদ্যাভ্যাসে এখনই রাখুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বারমাসিয়ায় ৪ দিনের পৌষমেলা শুরু সোমবার

বারমাসিয়ায় ৪ দিনের পৌষমেলা শুরু সোমবার

 এবার সাধারণের জন্য উপলব্ধ Google চ্যাট! রুম ট্যাব-সহ নতুন Gmail-এর পরিকাঠামো

এবার সাধারণের জন্য উপলব্ধ Google চ্যাট! রুম ট্যাব-সহ নতুন Gmail-এর পরিকাঠামো

 ফুল ছিঁড়লে হলের সিট বাতিল!

ফুল ছিঁড়লে হলের সিট বাতিল!

 Fire: লখনউয়ের হাসপাতালে বিধ্বংসী আগুন,২০০ রোগীকে সরিয়ে নিয়ে যাওয়া হল নিরাপদ আশ্রয়ে| Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow Hospital, Over 200 Patients Evacuated

Fire: লখনউয়ের হাসপাতালে বিধ্বংসী আগুন,২০০ রোগীকে সরিয়ে নিয়ে যাওয়া হল নিরাপদ আশ্রয়ে| Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow Hospital, Over 200 Patients Evacuated

 সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশন চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগের উদ্যোগে মাদ্ররাসা ও এতিমখানায় ইফতার বিতরণ

সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশন চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগের উদ্যোগে মাদ্ররাসা ও এতিমখানায় ইফতার বিতরণ

 Neetu Kapoor Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra; Hrithik Roshan Gets Angry At Fan For Forced Selfie

Neetu Kapoor Reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra; Hrithik Roshan Gets Angry At Fan For Forced Selfie

 মুজিবনগরে ১২০ বোতল ফেন্সিডিলসহ মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক।

মুজিবনগরে ১২০ বোতল ফেন্সিডিলসহ মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক।

 পাহাড়-উপকূল থেকে বাসিন্দাদের সরাতে মাইকিং

পাহাড়-উপকূল থেকে বাসিন্দাদের সরাতে মাইকিং

 টাঙ্গাইলে জলিল হত্যাকান্ডের প্রধান দুই আসামী গ্রেফতার

টাঙ্গাইলে জলিল হত্যাকান্ডের প্রধান দুই আসামী গ্রেফতার

 Why Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti Failed Despite Collecting Rs 1 Crore On Day 1

Why Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti Failed Despite Collecting Rs 1 Crore On Day 1
Advertise here