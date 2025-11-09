Viral pic! Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after record Hong Kong Sixes title | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration

Pakistan secured their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title with a remarkable performance this weekend. They narrowly defeated Australia in the semifinals and claimed a convincing 43-run victory over Kuwait in the final.The Pakistani team displayed dominance throughout the tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, with their only setback being a loss to India during the group stages.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia provides latest on Asia Cup trophy controversy

Muhammad Shahzad’s celebration after the victory caught significant attention. The young cricketer recreated Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration pose from India’s T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration pose

Shahzad, a fast-bowling all-rounder, mimicked Pandya’s famous stance by posing with the trophy on the ground while shrugging his shoulders. The image was shared on his social media platforms.Shahzad emerged as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 7 wickets on their path to victory. The intent behind his celebration remains unclear, whether it was a tribute to one of Asia’s premier seam all-rounders or a response to recent exchanges between the two nations.The celebration pose originally gained prominence when Pandya first performed it after dismissing Shadab Khan during India’s victory over Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. The gesture became iconic after India’s ICC trophy triumph and was repeated during their ICC Champions Trophy victory in the UAE this year.While Shahzad has represented Pakistan at the U-19 level, he is yet to make his senior team debut. He recently made headlines in the President’s Cup final representing Pakistan TV, where he achieved a remarkable feat of taking a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick, followed by an unbeaten century in the subsequent innings.The tournament’s semifinal proved challenging for Pakistan as they faced Australia. The Australian team needed six runs off the final ball but could only manage a boundary, resulting in Pakistan’s victory by one run.The final against Kuwait saw Pakistan in commanding form. Abbas Afridi’s explosive innings of 52 runs off just 11 balls helped Pakistan post 132 runs. Their bowling attack then restricted Kuwait to 93 runs, securing a comfortable victory and their record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.This structured tournament success highlighted Pakistan’s continued dominance in the Hong Kong Sixes format, adding another trophy to their impressive collection. The combination of experienced players and emerging talents like Shahzad contributed to their successful campaign.The tournament showcased Pakistan’s ability to perform under pressure, particularly evident in their tight semifinal victory and their dominant display in the final. Their only defeat came against traditional rivals India, but they bounced back strongly to claim the ultimate prize.The victory strengthens Pakistan’s position as the most successful team in Hong Kong Sixes history, with their sixth title setting a new benchmark in the competition. The tournament also provided a platform for young talents like Shahzad to display their skills on an international stage.