সোমবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৩
Virat Kohli has a response to most plans, says New Zealand captain Tom Latham | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India batting star Virat Kohli scored 95, while Mohammed Shami picked five wickets as India cruised to a four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.
India bowled out New Zealand for 273, a total Rohit Sharma‘s men overhauled with 12 balls to spare to make it five in five in the ongoing World Cup.Chasing New Zealand’s 273, an in-form Virat, who hit 103 not out in the previous victory over Bangladesh, put on key partnerships including a 78-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored the winning four in his unbeaten 39.
Virat fell to Matt Henry in an attempt for the glory shot which would have given him another century.
The Indian batting maestro leads the tournament batting charts with 340 runs.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham heaped praise on Virat and lauded his match-winning effort.

ICC World Cup 2023: India beat New Zealand by By 4 wickets in Dharamshala

“(Virat) Kohli played a fantastic innings. Controlled the tempo and the rest could bat around him. Virat has a response to most plans,” Latham said after the match.
New Zealand suffered their first loss in five matches and are second behind leaders India in the 10-team table.
“We didn’t capitalise in the last ten overs (with the bat). India bowled well in the death and we left a few runs out there. With the ball, we never got a double breakthrough. I don’t think we capitalised, 30-40 short. Few days off, and next is a day game in about a week,” Latham said.
India will now take on defending champions England in their sixth match of the tournament on October 29 in Lucknow.
New Zealand will face Australia on October 28 in Dharamsala.





