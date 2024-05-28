Virat Kohli: ‘He loves proving people wrong’: Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli’s stellar IPL season | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli , the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper, delivered a masterclass in the 2024 Indian Premier League season, securing the Orange Cap and silencing critics just before the T20 World Cup . Despite facing criticism for his strike rate, Kohli emerged as the top run-scorer in the tournament, leading RCB to the playoffs.Kohli’s performances were a timely reminder of his T20 prowess.He scored 741 runs in 15 innings, averaging 61.75 with a strike rate of 154.69, including one century and five fifties. This remarkable season marked the second time Kohli has claimed the Orange Cap, the first being in 2016 when he set a record with 973 runs.

Throughout the league phase, Kohli faced scrutiny over his strike rate, prompting him to address the criticism head-on after a stellar knock against Gujarat Titans.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull advised Kohli to disregard the ‘rubbish’ criticism, while batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized broadcasters for repeatedly airing Kohli’s on-air rant against pundits.

RCB icon Dinesh Karthik , speaking on Cricbuzz, credited Doull for motivating Kohli.

“I can write a book on how he was this year. He started okay but thanks to people like Simon (Doull) and a few others, they just really spurred him on. And you don’t want to see that side of Virat Kohli. I think he thrives on that. He is someone who inadvertently wants to hold on to certain things to do well,” Karthik said.

Kohli’s fierce determination and ability to prove his detractors wrong have been central to his success.

“He loves proving people wrong, and even though he might not come out and say it, it really fuels his passion and he’s like a molten lava coming out. He’s fiery and you don’t want to be anywhere close to it because you’re going to get burnt for sure because he’s done this time and time again,” Karthik added.

Kohli’s remarkable form and ability to perform under pressure make him a key player for India as they aim for World Cup glory.