Virat Kohli in County Cricket? Middlesex hope to lure Indian star for red-ball stint at Lord’s | Cricket News

Could Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli return to red-ball cricket in England despite recently announcing his retirement from Test matches? Middlesex certainly hope so. According to a report in The Guardian, the London-based county side is eager to bring Kohli on board for a potential first-class or one-day stint at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground .Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s director of cricket, confirmed their interest: “Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so of course we are interested in having that conversation.” Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!While Kohli has retired from Test cricket, he has not ruled out playing first-class matches — leaving the door open for a County Championship or One-Day Cup appearance.Who’s that IPL player?Middlesex have a track record of attracting global stars, including AB de Villiers in 2019 and Kane Williamson this season. They also benefit from a strong relationship with the MCC, who have reportedly offered to share the cost of bringing Kohli in — a move that helped seal previous marquee signings.

The hope is to tempt Kohli with the allure of playing at Lord’s, often referred to as the “home of cricket.” Middlesex return to the venue in September for key Division Two fixtures, including one against Lancashire — potentially setting up a final on-field duel between Kohli and English pace legend James Anderson .Kohli, who owns a home in London, had once signed with Surrey in 2018 before a neck injury scuppered the opportunity. Still, he had a stellar England tour that year.

While Kohli remains unavailable for foreign T20 leagues due to his BCCI contract, his fans might yet see him don the whites at a county ground — possibly even alongside Kane Williamson in the Middlesex middle order.



