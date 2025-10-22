‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma got found out’: Australian legend Glenn McGrath reacts | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to international cricket after an eight-month hiatus ended in disappointment, as both failed to make an impact in India’s first ODI (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to international cricket after an eight-month hiatus ended in disappointment, as both failed to make an impact in India’s first ODI against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The Indian stalwarts, who had not played since IPL 2025, struggled on the fast, bouncy pitch despite three practice sessions prior to the match.Rohit Sharma could manage only 8 runs before being dismissed by a brilliant delivery from Josh Hazlewood, while Kohli’s outing was even shorter, lasting just eight balls before Mitchell Starc claimed his wicket.Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath analysed their performances on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.“There was a lot of talk going into the match about the two greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They’ve not had a lot of cricket under their belt. And I think they got found out a little bit on a pitch that has got a little bit more pace and a lot more bounce than what they’re used to back in India,” McGrath said.The Indian team has now moved to Adelaide, where they held their first training session at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday afternoon. Both Kohli and Sharma participated in extended batting practice.Their performances in the upcoming matches have taken on added significance as discussions continue about their future in the squad. Questions remain over whether the duo will be part of India’s team for the 2027 World Cup, scheduled across South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.The return of these two senior players had generated massive excitement among fans, but their extended absence from international cricket seemed to affect their performance on the challenging Perth pitch.