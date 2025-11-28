Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for 2027 World Cup? Morne Morkel turns heads with bold prediction | Cricket News

Morne Morkel backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue competing at the top level (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing in the 2027 World Cup. His comments come ahead of India’s opening ODI against South Africa, where both players are set to feature.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Morkel backed the seasoned pair to continue competing at the top level, highlighting their invaluable experience and proven success in major tournaments.“It’s still a long way away.. They’re quality players. As long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness, sure,” Morkel said.Morkel, who took over as India’s bowling coach in August, reiterated that both players “can for sure play the 2027 World Cup if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that.”“I’ve always believed in experience and to have that experience, you don’t find that anywhere. They’ve won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments. So for sure, the World Cup, by all means. I’ve played many games against them. I’ve had sleepless nights bowling to them. So I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that (on Kohli and Rohit playing the World Cup),” he added.The three-match ODI series against South Africa begins on Sunday in Ranchi, with the remaining fixtures scheduled in Raipur on Wednesday and Visakhapatnam on Saturday.Rohit enters the series in solid touch, having scored a century and a fifty in the recent ODI series against Australia, including his 33rd ODI ton in Sydney.Kohli, after recording back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs of that series, bounced back with an unbeaten 74 in the final match.