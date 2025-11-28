শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈর শীতের মৌসুমী সবজির দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকাই ক্রেতাদের মুখে ফুটেছে স্বস্তি হাসি সিয়াম Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for 2027 World Cup? Morne Morkel turns heads with bold prediction | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪১০ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News মুখ ফিরিয়ে নিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ, কাঁদছেন ভারতের পেঁয়াজ ব্যবসায়ীরা রাবি’র ১৭ আবাসিক হলে ঝুলছে মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ অগ্নিনির্বাপক যন্ত্র জামায়াতের রুকন জিল্লুর রহমানকে বহিষ্কার
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for 2027 World Cup? Morne Morkel turns heads with bold prediction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for 2027 World Cup? Morne Morkel turns heads with bold prediction | Cricket News


Morne Morkel backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue competing at the top level (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing in the 2027 World Cup. His comments come ahead of India’s opening ODI against South Africa, where both players are set to feature.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Morkel backed the seasoned pair to continue competing at the top level, highlighting their invaluable experience and proven success in major tournaments.“It’s still a long way away.. They’re quality players. As long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness, sure,” Morkel said.Morkel, who took over as India’s bowling coach in August, reiterated that both players “can for sure play the 2027 World Cup if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that.”“I’ve always believed in experience and to have that experience, you don’t find that anywhere. They’ve won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments. So for sure, the World Cup, by all means. I’ve played many games against them. I’ve had sleepless nights bowling to them. So I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that (on Kohli and Rohit playing the World Cup),” he added.The three-match ODI series against South Africa begins on Sunday in Ranchi, with the remaining fixtures scheduled in Raipur on Wednesday and Visakhapatnam on Saturday.Rohit enters the series in solid touch, having scored a century and a fifty in the recent ODI series against Australia, including his 33rd ODI ton in Sydney.Kohli, after recording back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs of that series, bounced back with an unbeaten 74 in the final match.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News

‘Arre bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai’: Rohit Sharma’s banter with security goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

‘Arre bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai’: Rohit Sharma’s banter with security goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

‘Bhai hai woh mera’: Nitish Rana provides major update on Shubman Gill’s health – WATCH | Cricket News

‘Bhai hai woh mera’: Nitish Rana provides major update on Shubman Gill’s health – WATCH | Cricket News

Exclusive | ‘Not a surprise’: Anish Giri on lesser-favourites Divya Deshmukh, Javokhir Sindarov winning Chess World Cups | Chess News

Exclusive | ‘Not a surprise’: Anish Giri on lesser-favourites Divya Deshmukh, Javokhir Sindarov winning Chess World Cups | Chess News

‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News

‘This is what real teammates do’: Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News

Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News

Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST