Virat Kohli stuns fans as he poses on MS Dhoni’s iconic RX100; fresh Ranchi pics explode on social media | Cricket News

Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni (Insta)

In the lead-up to the ODI series against South Africa, Ranchi has once again become the emotional centre of Indian cricket. After Virat Kohli visited MS Dhoni at his home, a new set of photographs featuring Kohli and Dhoni surfaced on Instagram on Saturday, sending fans into another wave of excitement.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Insta)

The latest images show Kohli in a relaxed, cheerful mood as he sits on Dhoni’s iconic Yamaha RX 100, with Dhoni standing beside him, smiling for the camera. Several of Dhoni’s other prized motorbikes can be spotted in the background, turning the frame into a mini showcase of the former India captain’s famous garage.

Look who is back! Virat Kohli arrives for the ODI series vs South Africa

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Insta)

Another picture that has gone viral is a close selfie of Kohli and Dhoni, capturing the warmth and familiarity of their long-standing friendship. In yet another image, the duo is seen chatting outside the house along with a close friend from Dhoni’s circle, creating the impression of an unplanned, easy-going evening.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Insta)

The new photos have been widely shared across social media, with fans celebrating the rare glimpse of India’s two biggest legends together once again. For many, the fresh images have added to the nostalgia sparked earlier in the week when Dhoni personally drove Kohli through Ranchi’s streets, waving to supporters who gathered to catch a brief moment of the iconic pair.As India prepares to shift focus to the ODI challenge ahead after the humiliating Test defeat, the heartwarming visuals from Ranchi have offered supporters something equally memorable — a reminder that Kohli and Dhoni’s bond remains as strong and affectionate as ever.The first ODI is scheduled on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Shubman Gill, who is ruled out due to a neck injury. The squad is as follows: India’s ODI squad- Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.