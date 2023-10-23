সোমবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Virat Kohli: ‘There’s nothing much to say about Virat’: Rohit Sharma on Kohli’s masterful chase | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli‘s exceptional ability to successfully chase down targets in limited-overs cricket is unparalleled. And the ‘chasemaster’ as he is often referred to, orchestrated another masterful chase with a 95-run knock to help India register a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.
Kohli came tantalisingly close to equalling the record for the most ODI centuries, currently held by his compatriot Sachin Tendulkarat 49.In a bid to secure the record and India’s victory, Kohli attempted a six but was caught just near the boundary by Glenn Phillips.This was the first time in international cricket in more than five years that Kohli got dismissed in the nervous 90s.
But Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not surprised at all by Kohli’s remarkable consistency and skill in run chases and had little to add about his exceptional performance, acknowledging that the maestro has consistently delivered for the country time and again.

“Nothing much to say about Virat. We’ve seen him do this for so many years. He backs himself to do the job,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
“Towards the end there was a bit of pressure with a few wickets lost, but Kohli and Jadeja took us home.
“We love travelling and playing in different parts of the country. So far we have not been disappointed and we have not disappointed the crowd as well.”

Kohli found himself in a similar situation as the last match against Bangladesh where the equation of team requiring target and him needing to get to the three-figures were close to parallel.
While approaching his 48th hundred, Kohli declined some singles that led to some critics to accuse him of favouring his individual milestone at the expense of the team’s requirements.





