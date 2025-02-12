Advertise here
বুধবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli unlikely to be RCB captain; Rajat Patidar frontrunner to lead, Krunal Pandya also an option | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৫ ১১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Virat Kohli unlikely to be RCB captain; Rajat Patidar frontrunner to lead, Krunal Pandya also an option | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Virat Kohli (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is unlikely to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is reliably learnt that Kohli, who earlier held discussions with the management during the time of leadership vacuum, may not take up the role for IPL 2025.
With Kohli giving strong indications to the management, the think tank have been in a huddle for the last few weeks. Their entire auction strategy seemed to have revolved around Kohli and now that he may not take the job, the franchise has no option but to look within the group as they didn’t show any desire to get a captain at the mega auction.

It is further understood that the management has already had multiple discussions with senior India players in the RCB camp and Rajat Patidar has emerged as the frontrunner to lead the franchise from the 2025 edition. Krunal Pandya, who has proven captaincy credentials, is also an option as he always has been in the “leadership plans” of the franchise.

‘We don’t look at averages and stats’: Gautam Gambhir on sending Axar Patel at No. 5

It is learnt that the RCB management rates Krunal’s leadership acumen very highly too and the all-rounder, who has been doing a stellar job as Baroda captain in the domestic circuit, continues to be part of the leadership group.
RCB have sent an invite for a “special media gathering for key announcement” on February 13 and a captaincy announcement is likely. Director of Cricket Mo Babat, Head Coach Andy Flower and some key representatives of the franchise will be in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar Exclusive Interview: On ISPL, memories of tennis ball cricket and more

There is also a possibility of mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik being present as he, too, played a key role in solving the captaincy puzzle.
Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final this year where they lost to Mumbai in the title clash. He was the second-highest run-getter this season with 428 runs in nine innings.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

গাড়ি ও বাসের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ হারালেন এক বিএসএফ আধিকারিক! আহত ৪| road accident One BSF officer lost his life in a road accident 4 others are seriously injured
গাড়ি ও বাসের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ হারালেন এক বিএসএফ আধিকারিক! আহত ৪| road accident One BSF officer lost his life in a road accident 4 others are seriously injured
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রবল গতিতে বইবে ঝোড়ো হাওয়া, এখনই কম্বল ট্রাঙ্কে নয়, ওয়েদার অফিসের বড় আপডেট
প্রবল গতিতে বইবে ঝোড়ো হাওয়া, এখনই কম্বল ট্রাঙ্কে নয়, ওয়েদার অফিসের বড় আপডেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Virat Kohli unlikely to be RCB captain; Rajat Patidar frontrunner to lead, Krunal Pandya also an option | Cricket News
Virat Kohli unlikely to be RCB captain; Rajat Patidar frontrunner to lead, Krunal Pandya also an option | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
মেলান্দহে খুটির সাথে বেধে মালামাল লুট ও গাছ কেটে নেওয়ার অভিযোগ 
মেলান্দহে খুটির সাথে বেধে মালামাল লুট ও গাছ কেটে নেওয়ার অভিযোগ 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Acne in Summer: গরমে তৈলাক্ত ত্বকে ব্রণর সমস্যায় আপনি জেরবার? স্বল্পমূল্যের এই তেল মাখুন! উপকার পাবেনই

Acne in Summer: গরমে তৈলাক্ত ত্বকে ব্রণর সমস্যায় আপনি জেরবার? স্বল্পমূল্যের এই তেল মাখুন! উপকার পাবেনই

 জরুরী ভিত্তিতে ডেলিভারিম্যান নিয়োগ দিবে আজকের ডিল

জরুরী ভিত্তিতে ডেলিভারিম্যান নিয়োগ দিবে আজকের ডিল

 শীঘ্রই লঞ্চ করতে চলেছে OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ফোন| OnePlus Nord 2T 5G could launch soon – News18 Bangla

শীঘ্রই লঞ্চ করতে চলেছে OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ফোন| OnePlus Nord 2T 5G could launch soon – News18 Bangla

 Selena Gomez Shares Heartbreaking Health Update, Says She Can't Have Children For THIS Reason | N18G

Selena Gomez Shares Heartbreaking Health Update, Says She Can't Have Children For THIS Reason | N18G

 ইসরাইলে সামরিক হেলিকপ্টার বিধ্বস্ত, দুই পাইলট নিহত

ইসরাইলে সামরিক হেলিকপ্টার বিধ্বস্ত, দুই পাইলট নিহত

 ‘তিস্তা চুক্তি ১১ বছর ধরে ঝুলে থাকা লজ্জার’

‘তিস্তা চুক্তি ১১ বছর ধরে ঝুলে থাকা লজ্জার’

 প্রধানমন্ত্রী পদে ইমরানের মনোনয়ন কুরেশিকে, বিরোধীদের শেহবাজ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী পদে ইমরানের মনোনয়ন কুরেশিকে, বিরোধীদের শেহবাজ

 ১০ হাজার কোটি ডলার ছুঁয়েছে ফোর্ডের বাজারমূল্য

১০ হাজার কোটি ডলার ছুঁয়েছে ফোর্ডের বাজারমূল্য

 ঈদুল আযহায় ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়কে যান চলাচল নির্বিঘ্ন করতে মতবিনিময় সভা

ঈদুল আযহায় ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়কে যান চলাচল নির্বিঘ্ন করতে মতবিনিময় সভা

 Bride-to-Be Shibani Dandekar Strikes the Perfect Pose With Family Before Wedding With Farhan Akhtar

Bride-to-Be Shibani Dandekar Strikes the Perfect Pose With Family Before Wedding With Farhan Akhtar
Advertise here