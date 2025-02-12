Virat Kohli unlikely to be RCB captain; Rajat Patidar frontrunner to lead, Krunal Pandya also an option | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is unlikely to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( RCB ) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is reliably learnt that Kohli, who earlier held discussions with the management during the time of leadership vacuum, may not take up the role for IPL 2025 .

With Kohli giving strong indications to the management, the think tank have been in a huddle for the last few weeks. Their entire auction strategy seemed to have revolved around Kohli and now that he may not take the job, the franchise has no option but to look within the group as they didn’t show any desire to get a captain at the mega auction.

It is further understood that the management has already had multiple discussions with senior India players in the RCB camp and Rajat Patidar has emerged as the frontrunner to lead the franchise from the 2025 edition. Krunal Pandya, who has proven captaincy credentials, is also an option as he always has been in the “leadership plans” of the franchise.

It is learnt that the RCB management rates Krunal’s leadership acumen very highly too and the all-rounder, who has been doing a stellar job as Baroda captain in the domestic circuit, continues to be part of the leadership group.

RCB have sent an invite for a “special media gathering for key announcement” on February 13 and a captaincy announcement is likely. Director of Cricket Mo Babat, Head Coach Andy Flower and some key representatives of the franchise will be in attendance.

There is also a possibility of mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik being present as he, too, played a key role in solving the captaincy puzzle.

Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final this year where they lost to Mumbai in the title clash. He was the second-highest run-getter this season with 428 runs in nine innings.