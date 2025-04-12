Virat Kohli: Watch: Virat Kohli shares a heartfelt hug with Rahul Dravid ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Virat Kohli hugs Rahul Dravid in Jaipur. (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: On the eve of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru , cricket fans were treated to a special off-field moment as Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt hug with Rahul Dravid at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Dravid, currently serving as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach, is recovering from a leg injury he sustained while playing in a Karnataka State Cricket Association League match. Despite being confined to a wheelchair with a cast on his left leg, the ever-dedicated Dravid has stayed deeply involved with the Royals’ campaign.

The emotional meeting was captured and shared by RR on social media, where Kohli, spotting Dravid from a distance, walked over, knelt down, and embraced the former India head coach. Laughter followed, as the two legends shared a warm exchange that instantly won over fans.

RR’s caption summed it up perfectly: “Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai.”

Dravid’s enduring mentorship and Kohli’s heartfelt gesture brought a refreshing pause to the intense IPL atmosphere, reminding fans of the deep-rooted camaraderie in Indian cricket.

As for the on-field action, Kohli and Phil Salt will face the fiery pace of Jofra Archer when the two sides battle on Sunday. Both RCB and RR are looking to bounce back after recent losses — RCB to Delhi Capitals, and RR to Gujarat Titans.

Currently, RCB sit fourth with three wins, while RR is at seventh, desperate to climb the table.