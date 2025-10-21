মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Fans Call Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film ‘One Time Watch’ | Bollywood News The Gangster Film Bollywood Hasn’t Outdone In 20+ Years Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News বেসরকারি শিক্ষকদের বাড়ি ভাড়া ১৫ শতাংশ হচ্ছে, কার্যকর দুই ধাপে Virender Sehwag’s Diwali social media post creates a stir: ‘Where is…?’ | Off the field News Did Rashmika Mandanna Spend Diwali With ‘Fiance’ Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s Why Fans Are Convinced | Telugu Cinema News নির্বাচনের সময় এআইয়ের অপব্যবহার রোধে সমন্বিত সেল করা হবে: সিইসি রিপিট ক্যাডার সংশোধন ফাইল নিয়ে প্রশ্ন সারজিসের This Actor Once Scolded Salman Khan In Front Of Everyone For Coming Late To Sets, And The Fallout Lasted 23 Years ‘The contribution is not … ‘: Ravi Shastri’s massive comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Virender Sehwag’s Diwali social media post creates a stir: ‘Where is…?’ | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Virender Sehwag’s Diwali social media post creates a stir: ‘Where is…?’ | Off the field News


(left) Virender Sehwag shared with his mother and sons; Segwag’s estranged wife with their sons (Instagram)

Virender Sehwag’s social media post on Diwali has created quite a stir among fans.The former India opener, who turned 47 on Monday, posted a photo with his two sons — Aaryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag. Arti Sehwag’s absence from the family photo has made fans curious.Sehwag posted on X and Instagram on the auspicious day of Diwali with the caption: “May you leave your sparkle wherever you go. Happy Deepawali.”

Sehwag Tweet

Several fans commented, asking, “Where is your wife, Viru paji?”Meanwhile, Arti Sehwag posted a couple of photos with sons Aaryavir and Vedant in her Instagram story.According to multiple reports, the couple are separated and have unfollowed each other on social media.Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat got married in 2004, and they have two sons together — Aaryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010.Virender Sehwag last shared a post with Aarti Ahlawat on April 28, 2023 — roughly 30 months ago. With rumours of Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat heading for divorce, this post has now gone viral on the internet.Rumours are rife on social media that Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are separating after 20 years of togetherness. However, both Virender and Aarti have remained silent about the news. The duo have not commented on it or issued any statement yet.Virender Sehwag redefined opening batting in world cricket with his fearless stroke play and audacious stroke-making.Making his international debut in 1999, Sehwag went on to play 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, amassing over 17,000 runs across formats.

Poll

Do you think Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat are heading for divorce?

Known for his effortless boundary-hitting and attacking mindset, he became the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests and also recorded the fastest triple century in world cricket at that time. He also hit a double century in ODIs and was a member of India’s two World Cup-winning squads — the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.Sehwag’s uncomplicated batting philosophy — “see the ball, hit the ball” — made him a nightmare for bowlers and a fan favourite, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cricket before retiring in 2015.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News

‘The contribution is not … ‘: Ravi Shastri’s massive comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Cricket News

‘The contribution is not … ‘: Ravi Shastri’s massive comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Cricket News

Watch: Hikaru Nakamura breaks down while discussing the death of American GM Daniel Naroditsky | Chess News

Watch: Hikaru Nakamura breaks down while discussing the death of American GM Daniel Naroditsky | Chess News

US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News

US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News

Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News

Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST