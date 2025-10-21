Virender Sehwag’s Diwali social media post creates a stir: ‘Where is…?’ | Off the field News

(left) Virender Sehwag shared with his mother and sons; Segwag’s estranged wife with their sons (Instagram)

Virender Sehwag’s social media post on Diwali has created quite a stir among fans.The former India opener, who turned 47 on Monday, posted a photo with his two sons — Aaryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag. Arti Sehwag’s absence from the family photo has made fans curious.Sehwag posted on X and Instagram on the auspicious day of Diwali with the caption: “May you leave your sparkle wherever you go. Happy Deepawali.”

Several fans commented, asking, “Where is your wife, Viru paji?”Meanwhile, Arti Sehwag posted a couple of photos with sons Aaryavir and Vedant in her Instagram story.According to multiple reports, the couple are separated and have unfollowed each other on social media.Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat got married in 2004, and they have two sons together — Aaryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010.Virender Sehwag last shared a post with Aarti Ahlawat on April 28, 2023 — roughly 30 months ago. With rumours of Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat heading for divorce, this post has now gone viral on the internet.Rumours are rife on social media that Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are separating after 20 years of togetherness. However, both Virender and Aarti have remained silent about the news. The duo have not commented on it or issued any statement yet.Virender Sehwag redefined opening batting in world cricket with his fearless stroke play and audacious stroke-making.Making his international debut in 1999, Sehwag went on to play 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, amassing over 17,000 runs across formats.

Known for his effortless boundary-hitting and attacking mindset, he became the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests and also recorded the fastest triple century in world cricket at that time. He also hit a double century in ODIs and was a member of India’s two World Cup-winning squads — the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.Sehwag’s uncomplicated batting philosophy — “see the ball, hit the ball” — made him a nightmare for bowlers and a fan favourite, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cricket before retiring in 2015.