Wait is over! India to play Pakistan on the cricket field once again | Cricket News

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik will captain India in Hong Kong Sixes.

In less than three weeks, the India and Pakistan teams will lock horns again on the cricket field. India will take on Pakistan on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.The two teams will face each other again in the Hong Kong Sixes, a six-a-side tournament, where the arch-rivals are once again clubbed in the same group.Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been named India’s captain. He will join his one-time India and Tamil Nadu teammate R. Ashwin, who had earlier confirmed his participation in the six-a-side tournament.A total of 12 teams — South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, Australia, England, UAE, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong — will participate in the three-day event. The teams have been divided into four groups. The tournament will be held from November 7 to 9.“It is an absolute honour to lead Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to leading a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining,” Karthik said.“We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival,” Burji Shroff, chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, said.

Poll Who do you think will win the upcoming match between India and Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes?

Meanwhile, Abbas Afridi will captain Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.Groups Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, and NepalPool B: Australia, England, and UAEPool C: India, Pakistan, and KuwaitPool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, China