Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News

Washington Sundar was named the Impact Player of the Series after India sealed a 2-1 win on Saturday (Screenrgabs/X)

Washington Sundar’s consistency and composure through India’s T20I series in Australia were rewarded when he was named the “Impact Player of the Series” after the visitors clinched the contest 2-1. The all-rounder received the medal from team operations manager Rahil Khaja in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the BCCI on Sunday. Washington, visibly delighted, said the recognition meant a lot to him after contributing throughout the series. “Coming over here and getting an opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed to the team’s victory makes me definitely happy,” the 26-year-old said after receiving the medal. Washington’s versatility was on full display across the series. In the third T20I in Hobart, he was promoted up the batting order and top-scored with a brisk 49 off 23 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours to steer India to a five-wicket win that levelled the series 1-1.Watch the video here He made another decisive impact in the fourth match, where India defended 190. Held back until the death overs, Washington struck in quick succession, claiming three wickets in five deliveries across two overs. His late burst triggered a collapse that handed India a 48-run victory, giving the Suryakumar Yadav-led side an unassailable lead before the fifth and final game was washed out at the Gabba. Washington also acknowledged Khaja’s role behind the scenes, saying, “It’s such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he (Khaja) puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy.”

Poll What was Washington Sundar’s most impressive performance in the T20I series against Australia?

On previous matchdays and series too, a different member of staff is nominated to give out these awards, which are later shared on the BCCI handle, giving fans a closer look at the close relationship between the teammates and those running the show behind the scenes.