Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted bursting crackers on Diwali | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted bursting crackers (Screengrabs)

It was a Diwali to remember for cricket’s newest teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as the 14-year-old was spotted celebrating the festival of lights in his trademark energetic style on Monday, bursting crackers after Bihar’s emphatic Ranji Trophy win over Arunachal Pradesh.The video, now viral on social media, shows Suryavanshi laughing and lighting fireworks. For the young prodigy, who has already captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans, this Diwali celebration was more than just a festivity; it was a moment of connection with his growing fanbase, as his IPL side Rajasthan Royals uploaded the video of the batter igniting a rocket.Click here to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Diwali celebration Recently, Bihar registered an innings-and-165-run victory, and as players walked off the field, hundreds of supporters waited by the boundary ropes, chanting “Jai ho Bihar ke lala!” The crowd erupted when Suryavanshi waved and folded his hands in gratitude, acknowledging their support.Though the left-handed batter managed only 14 runs in the match, his presence continues to create a buzz wherever he goes. Appointed Bihar’s vice-captain for the opening fixtures of the 2025 Ranji season, Suryavanshi is seen as the face of Bihar’s cricketing resurgence after a tough 2024 campaign.At just 13, he became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract, signed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2025 season. His record-breaking 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans — the second-fastest hundred in IPL history — instantly made him one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers.With the ICC Under-19 World Cup approaching early next year, Suryavanshi is expected to feature prominently in India’s squad. For now, the teen sensation seems to be enjoying his Diwali moments, spreading smiles — both with fireworks off the field and the promise of more to come on it.