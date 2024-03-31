রবিবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Airborne Matheesha Pathirana takes a one-handed stunner to get rid of David Warner | Cricket News

মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: When chips were down for the team, you need an exceptional effort to shift the momentum and that’s exactly what Matheesha Pathirana did during Chennai Super Kings‘ clash against Delhi Capitals.
CSK were looking for a desperate breakthrough after David Warner and Rishabh Pant gave DC a flying start and added 93-run stand for the opening wicket.
Warner launched a relentless assault on CSK bowlers before attempting a reverse scoop off Mustafizur Rahman in the 10th over.But little did he know that Pathirana’s sensational effort would bring an end to his magnificent knock.

The ‘Baby Malinga’ as he is known as because of his bowling action, jumped to his right and grabbed a mid-air one-handed stunner to leave his teammates and fans completely dumbstruck.
Earlier, DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals have made two changes in their playing eleven from their last encounter. Kuldeep Yadav is out with a niggle while Ricky Bhui has been left out.
Prithvi Shaw, who impressed Ricky Ponting in the nets, and Ishant Sharma, who has recovered from his injury, come into the Playing XI.
Defending champions CSK won both their matches, while DC has suffered defeat in both their matches so far in this IPL.
CSK have dominated the head-to-head series, winning 19 out of the 29 games the two teams have played.





