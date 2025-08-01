Watch: Akash Deep roars after dismissing Ben Duckett – Animated send-off lights up The Oval | Cricket News

Akash Deep of India celebrates after dismissing Ben Duckett of England (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

India’s Akash Deep brought an end to England’s blistering opening partnership with a moment of drama and aggression. After being reverse-scooped for a six earlier in the session, the pacer had the last laugh when he dismissed Ben Duckett for 43 off 38 balls in the 13th over of Day 2 at The Oval.

Most 50+ partnerships for an opening pair vs India in Tests

8* – Zak Crawley & Ben Duckett (ENG)8 – Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes (WI)7 – Alastair Cook & Andrew Strauss (ENG)7 – Matthew Hayden & Justin Langer (AUS)7 – Bill Lawry & Bob Simpson (AUS)Duckett attempted another audacious reverse scoop, but this time Akash bowled a full delivery that nipped away slightly. The left-hander only managed a feather, and Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps did the rest. It ended a 92-run opening stand in just 12.5 overs — the pair’s eighth 50-plus partnership against India, the most by any opening duo in Tests vs India. Their 936 runs together in 18 innings is now also the highest opening partnership aggregate for England against India, surpassing the 932 runs made by Cook and Strauss.As Duckett walked off, Akash Deep celebrated with a fist pump right in the batter’s face, then placed a hand on his shoulder and exchanged a few words. KL Rahul was seen stepping in and pulling the pacer away in what looked like a controlled show of aggression. The moment will likely draw the attention of match officials, but it also marked a crucial breakthrough for India after a frustrating opening hour.