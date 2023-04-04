WATCH: Alzarri Joseph takes two-in-two to dismiss DC’s David Warner and Rilee Rossouw | Cricket News

|

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans pacer Alzarri Joseph rose to the occasion as he struck twice in succession to get rid of Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and Rilee Rossouw during the IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.DC opener Warner, who was going great guns after initial double jolts by GT seamer Mohammed Shami , chopped on Joseph’s fine delivery to depart in the 9th over.

Warner, who scored a quickfire 32-ball 37 with the help of 7 fours, tried to cut the ball from off stump but there was no room at all as he got cramped and dragged it onto the stumps off a thick under-edge.

Joseph didn’t stop there as he banged in a short one next up to Rossouw who looked to fend it off but it popped up off the bat shoulder towards backward point where an alert Rahul Tewatia dived forward to take a sharp catch.