মঙ্গলবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

WATCH: Alzarri Joseph takes two-in-two to dismiss DC’s David Warner and Rilee Rossouw | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৩ ১০:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1680624419 photo


NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans pacer Alzarri Joseph rose to the occasion as he struck twice in succession to get rid of Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and Rilee Rossouw during the IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
IPL 2023 SCHEDULE | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE
DC opener Warner, who was going great guns after initial double jolts by GT seamer Mohammed Shami, chopped on Joseph’s fine delivery to depart in the 9th over.

Warner, who scored a quickfire 32-ball 37 with the help of 7 fours, tried to cut the ball from off stump but there was no room at all as he got cramped and dragged it onto the stumps off a thick under-edge.

Joseph didn’t stop there as he banged in a short one next up to Rossouw who looked to fend it off but it popped up off the bat shoulder towards backward point where an alert Rahul Tewatia dived forward to take a sharp catch.

4
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Jamin ctg 750x563 1
মুফতি হারুনের জামিননামা বাতিল
বাংলাদেশ
1680624419 photo
WATCH: Alzarri Joseph takes two-in-two to dismiss DC’s David Warner and Rilee Rossouw | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
2741439 HYP 0 FEATUREIMG 20230403 WA0041
স্বাদে অতুলনীয়! আপনার জীবনের অনেক বড় রোগ নির্মূল করে এই ঝিনুক-ছত্রাকoyster mushroom is helpful to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
zendaya 2
WHAT! Zendaya Reveals the Most Interesting Thing About Her NMACC Gala Look; Know Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Bidisa circus

সামনে খেলা হবে: বিদিশা

 image 483952 1636123418

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সাক্ষাৎ পেতে অনেক দেশের নেতারা এখন লাইন ধরে থাকেন

 wm Payla du

পহেলা বৈশাখে মুখোশ পরা যাবে না, ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে যানচলাচল নিষিদ্ধ

 infinix

inbook-x1-inbook-x1-pro-laptops-to-launch-in-india-on-december-8 | ওজনে হালকা, ফিচারে ভারি! লঞ্চের আগে জেনে নিন Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro ল্যাপটপ এক ঝলকে – News18 Bangla

 1622474118 photo

Sixth seed Andreescu knocked out in French Open first round | Tennis News

 wm kader bavo dsoba

‘আওয়ামী লীগের শান্তি সমাবেশে বাধা দিচ্ছে বিএনপি’

 wm G M Kader BNP Awami League 23 05 2022

বিএনপির দিকে ঝুঁকছেন কি জি এম কাদের?

 received 387152136537603

নারীর গান- লামিয়া আক্তার কনা

 New Project 79 1

জামশেদপুরের নীরজ সত্যজিৎকে দেখে বুঝতে শেখেন সিনেমা, বাংলা নিয়ে আপ্লুত কবি – News18 Bangla

 11

শান্তা সিকিউরিটিজ এবং জনতা ক্যাপিটাল অ্যান্ড ইনভেস্টমেন্টের মধ্যে চুক্তি – Corporate Sangbad