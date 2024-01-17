Watch: Babar Azam’s six knocks over a spectator during 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan | Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was deeply concerned after his six during the third T20I between hosts New Zealand and Pakistan at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday hit a spectator in the stands.Babar scored 57 off 38 balls but in vain as the visitors went on to lose the match by 45 runs after Pakistan could only muster 179/7 chasing a mammoth Kiwi total of 224/7 led by Finn Allen’s record-breaking knock of 137 off 62 balls, which included a world record-equalling 16 sixes. Allen’s knock is now the best by a New Zealand batter in T20Is as the home team swept the series 3-0.However, it was the video of Babar’s hit knocking over the spectator that went viral on social media.

Off the the fourth ball of the 13th over, Azam’s aerial pull shot off fast bowler Matt Henry went soaring between mid-wicket and square leg and hit a spectator who was walking in the stands unaware of the ball rocketing right in his direction and then knocked him over before ricocheting off to the spectator behind him.

It left Babar in disbelief and concerned as the camera panned on him to capture his reaction.