বুধবার , ১৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩রা মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Babar Azam’s six knocks over a spectator during 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৪ ৫:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
1705490458 photo



msid 106925726,imgsize 24122

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was deeply concerned after his six during the third T20I between hosts New Zealand and Pakistan at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday hit a spectator in the stands.
Babar scored 57 off 38 balls but in vain as the visitors went on to lose the match by 45 runs after Pakistan could only muster 179/7 chasing a mammoth Kiwi total of 224/7 led by Finn Allen’s record-breaking knock of 137 off 62 balls, which included a world record-equalling 16 sixes. Allen’s knock is now the best by a New Zealand batter in T20Is as the home team swept the series 3-0.
However, it was the video of Babar’s hit knocking over the spectator that went viral on social media.

Off the the fourth ball of the 13th over, Azam’s aerial pull shot off fast bowler Matt Henry went soaring between mid-wicket and square leg and hit a spectator who was walking in the stands unaware of the ball rocketing right in his direction and then knocked him over before ricocheting off to the spectator behind him.
It left Babar in disbelief and concerned as the camera panned on him to capture his reaction.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Students Union Program Photo 16 01 2024
পুনঃভর্তি ফি বাতিলের দাবি ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের
বাংলাদেশ
1705490458 photo
Watch: Babar Azam’s six knocks over a spectator during 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
IMG 20240117 WA0005
টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে লাখ লাখ টাকার গজারি গাছ চুরি || বন বিভাগের ভূমিকা রহস্যজনক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1126747321790184
শীতে কমলা কেন খাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
atishi aap 1 1

Delhi Minister Atishi Asks Chief Secretary to Act on Corruption in SDM Offices

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 fujiyaku 4987524808915 4

富士薬品オリジナルりんご酢 フジタイムAQUA 1800mL 飲む酢 送料無料　4本セット T-富士薬品PayPayモール店 – 通販

 Sweet

Viral News | অনায়াসে খেতে পারেন ডায়াবেটিস রোগীরাও, শহরের মন ভোলাচ্ছে লাউয়ের বরফি! – News18 Bangla

 Emotional

Men Just as Emotional as Women, There Emotions Vary to Same Degree: New Study

 wm mexico accident

মেক্সিকোতে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ২৯

 shah rukh khan shekhar suman

Shekhar Suman Warns Shah Rukh Khan About Fair-weather Bollywood Friends Following Son Aryan Khan’s Bail

 jin 1

BTS’ Jin Visits Uncle’s Farm, J-Hope Asks Him to Bring Some Strawberries for Him

 untitled design 13 3

Individuals Can Get Re-Infected After Recovery From Covid-19 Infections : ICMR Expert

 wm Indo Pacific region

ইন্দো-প্যাসিফিক নিয়ে উদ্বেগ, সামরিক উপস্থিতি বাড়াবে ইইউ

 1628000086 akshay kumar bellbottom trailer launch

Akshay Kumar on BellBottom Theatrical Release Despite Theatres Still Closed in Maharashtra: It’s a Gamble