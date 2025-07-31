Watch: Crazy scenes! Lionel Messi explodes at opponent after dramatic last-second assist seals Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win | Football News

Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami (Screengrab)

Lionel Messi once again proved why he’s the heartbeat of Inter Miami, delivering two critical assists, including one in the dying seconds, to seal a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday night. The viral moment wasn’t just the dramatic finish, but Messi’s rare visible frustration after the goal, sparking major buzz online.Watch: Back in action after a one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, Messi wasted no time making an impact. He set up Telasco Segovia’s opener in the 58th minute with a slick pass after receiving a through ball from Sergio Busquets. Atlas answered in the 80th with an equaliser from Rivaldo Lozano, setting the stage for a wild finish. In the 96th minute, Messi linked with Marcelo Weigandt for the game-winner, initially ruled offside but later confirmed by VAR. The stadium erupted. Fireworks flew, and Messi, fist raised, embraced longtime teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, who made his Inter Miami debut. Messi’s heated demeanour came amid rising tension throughout the match. controversial first-half challenge led to a brief sideline argument between coaches Javier Mascherano and Gonzalo Pineda. Mascherano defended the passion: “We play to win. That’s what this beautiful sport is about.” Pineda, caught off guard by Messi’s intensity, said, “He’s won so much… He’s usually quite even-keeled.” With five assists and eight goals in July alone, Messi was named MLS Player of the Month and he shows no signs of slowing down. His fiery celebration and late heroics turned an already dramatic match into an unforgettable, viral moment.