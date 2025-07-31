Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Crazy scenes! Lionel Messi explodes at opponent after dramatic last-second assist seals Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩১, ২০২৫ ৯:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Watch: Crazy scenes! Lionel Messi explodes at opponent after dramatic last-second assist seals Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win | Football News


Advertise here
Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami (Screengrab)

Lionel Messi once again proved why he’s the heartbeat of Inter Miami, delivering two critical assists, including one in the dying seconds, to seal a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday night. The viral moment wasn’t just the dramatic finish, but Messi’s rare visible frustration after the goal, sparking major buzz online.Watch: Back in action after a one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, Messi wasted no time making an impact. He set up Telasco Segovia’s opener in the 58th minute with a slick pass after receiving a through ball from Sergio Busquets. Atlas answered in the 80th with an equaliser from Rivaldo Lozano, setting the stage for a wild finish. In the 96th minute, Messi linked with Marcelo Weigandt for the game-winner, initially ruled offside but later confirmed by VAR. The stadium erupted. Fireworks flew, and Messi, fist raised, embraced longtime teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, who made his Inter Miami debut. Messi’s heated demeanour came amid rising tension throughout the match. controversial first-half challenge led to a brief sideline argument between coaches Javier Mascherano and Gonzalo Pineda. Mascherano defended the passion: “We play to win. That’s what this beautiful sport is about.” Pineda, caught off guard by Messi’s intensity, said, “He’s won so much… He’s usually quite even-keeled.” With five assists and eight goals in July alone, Messi was named MLS Player of the Month and he shows no signs of slowing down. His fiery celebration and late heroics turned an already dramatic match into an unforgettable, viral moment.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Team India Needs More Strength In Batting Big Changes In Playing XI Star All Rounder May Drop In IND vs ENG 5th Test, ব্যাটিংয়ে চাই আরও শক্তি! ওভালে বড় ধামাকা করতে চলেছে ভারত! এমন সিদ্ধান্ত হিতে বীপরিত হবে না তো?
Team India Needs More Strength In Batting Big Changes In Playing XI Star All Rounder May Drop In IND vs ENG 5th Test, ব্যাটিংয়ে চাই আরও শক্তি! ওভালে বড় ধামাকা করতে চলেছে ভারত! এমন সিদ্ধান্ত হিতে বীপরিত হবে না তো?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Crazy scenes! Lionel Messi explodes at opponent after dramatic last-second assist seals Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win | Football News
Watch: Crazy scenes! Lionel Messi explodes at opponent after dramatic last-second assist seals Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Prateik Babbar Says Wife Priya Dreamt Of Smita Patil Before Their Wedding: ‘You Better Get…’ | Bollywood News
Prateik Babbar Says Wife Priya Dreamt Of Smita Patil Before Their Wedding: ‘You Better Get…’ | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কেমন যাবে আপনার ৩১ জুলাই দিনটি? জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা, সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী দেখে নিন ভাগ্য! Numerology Predictions Today July 31st 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You
কেমন যাবে আপনার ৩১ জুলাই দিনটি? জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা, সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী দেখে নিন ভাগ্য! Numerology Predictions Today July 31st 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দুধের সঙ্গে হলুদ গুঁড়ো মিশিয়ে নিলেই বড়সড় খেলা হবে শরীরে কমবে ৷ With Milk mix turmeric a major remedy for blood Sugar. – News18 Bangla

দুধের সঙ্গে হলুদ গুঁড়ো মিশিয়ে নিলেই বড়সড় খেলা হবে শরীরে কমবে ৷ With Milk mix turmeric a major remedy for blood Sugar. – News18 Bangla

 জেট ফুয়েল প্রতি লিটার ১০০ নটআউট

জেট ফুয়েল প্রতি লিটার ১০০ নটআউট

 ডিএসইতে পিই রেশিও কমেছে ৩৪ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইতে পিই রেশিও কমেছে ৩৪ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 চাকরি ছেড়ে নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ!

চাকরি ছেড়ে নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ!

 ‘When Dream Girl Becomes Dhoom Girl’

‘When Dream Girl Becomes Dhoom Girl’

 Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer hundreds derail UP; Mumbai lead by 662 runs | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer hundreds derail UP; Mumbai lead by 662 runs | Cricket News

 কুমারখালীতে ডিজিটাল বাংলাদেশ দিবস উদযাপিত

কুমারখালীতে ডিজিটাল বাংলাদেশ দিবস উদযাপিত

 National Ambitions, Self-Preservation or Playing it Safe? Why KCR, Naidu & Patnaik May Skip Oppn Meet

National Ambitions, Self-Preservation or Playing it Safe? Why KCR, Naidu & Patnaik May Skip Oppn Meet

 পূরবী জেনারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের উদ্যোক্তার শেয়ার বিক্রি সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

পূরবী জেনারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের উদ্যোক্তার শেয়ার বিক্রি সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 ৪ বছর পর ছাত্রদল নেতাদের বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার

৪ বছর পর ছাত্রদল নেতাদের বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার
Advertise here