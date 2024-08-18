রবিবার , ১৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Deepti Sharma seals The Hundred title for London Spirit with a six | Cricket News

আগস্ট ১৮, ২০২৪ ১০:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Deepti Sharma led London Spirit to a thrilling victory in the final of The Hundred Women‘s competition, hitting a match-winning six to seal the title.
With 4 runs needed off 3 balls, Deepti displayed nerves of steel, launching the ball over the boundary to secure a four-wicket win for her team.
The chase of 116 was tense, with London Spirit struggling at 110-6, but Deepti remained calm under pressure.
She scored an unbeaten 16 off 16 balls, guiding her team to victory at Lord’s.
London Spirit’s innings saw several key contributions, with captain Heather Knight‘s 24 off 18 and Georgia Redmayne‘s 34 off 32 providing a solid foundation. However, it was Deepti’s finishing touch that stole the show.
Watch:

Earlier, Welsh Fire Women posted a competitive 115-8, with Tammy Beaumont’s 21 off 16 and Jess Jonassen’s 54 off 41 leading the charge. London Spirit’s bowlers, led by Tara Norris and Sarah Glenn, kept the pressure on, with both taking crucial wickets.
The final overs of the match were a nail-biting affair, as London Spirit needed 11 runs from the last 12 balls. Deepti, who had already contributed with the ball by taking 1-23, stepped up with the bat. Her calculated shots and composure ensured that London Spirit stayed on track.
As the game reached its climax, Deepti’s six off Hayley Matthews over long-on not only won the match but also capped off an incredible tournament for the all-rounder.
With the victory, London Spirit Women claimed their first The Hundred title.





