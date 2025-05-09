Watch: Delhi Capitals’ river outing in Dharamsala goes viral after IPL 2025 suspended for a week | Cricket News

KL Rahul with a fan. (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was officially suspended for one week on Friday due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, a video featuring Delhi Capitals (DC) players unwinding in the hills of Uttarakhand went viral across social media.The now-popular video showed star players KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis enjoying the scenic beauty and cooling off in a river near Dharamsala , where their match against Punjab Kings had been halted mid-innings on Thursday due to air raid alerts. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!A local fan captured the joyful moment and even managed a few selfies with the players. “You can see KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis…,” the excited fan can be heard saying in the video, which has since been widely shared online.Who’s that IPL player?The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement on Friday: “The BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week… after a comprehensive assessment of the situation.”WATCH:The Board cited concerns raised by franchises, broadcasters, and sponsors amid heightened national security alerts. “While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” it said.

IPL 2025 suspended: What happens next?

The IPL pause comes in the wake of India’s missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.