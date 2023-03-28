WATCH: Fans go crazy at Chepauk after Ravindra Jadeja’s Pushpa movie gesture ‘Thaggedele’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is famous for his on-field antics and he did it again by imitating the famous ‘ Thaggedele ‘ gesture from Allu Arjun-starrer movie Pushpa at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.Jadeja, who never bows down to his opponent, did the gesture looking towards the stands as fans went crazy making it a noisy celebration at Chepauk during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) practice session ahead of IPL 2023 starting on March 31.CSK soon shared that video captioning ‘Thaggedele’ on their Twitter handle.

Jadeja was handed over CSK captaincy by the Chennai-based franchise last year but the move backfired as he couldn’t handle the pressure at all forcing Dhoni to take the leadership role again.