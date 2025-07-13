Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Fired-up Mohammed Siraj gives Ben Duckett an in-your-face send-off as tensions boil over at Lord’s | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৫ ৫:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Fired-up Mohammed Siraj gives Ben Duckett an in-your-face send-off as tensions boil over at Lord’s | Cricket News


Mohammed Siraj (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Siraj lit a fire under the fourth day of the third Test at Lord’s with a fierce and animated celebration after dismissing England opener Ben Duckett – a moment that summed up the surging tempers and rising tension between the two teams.Live Score: India vs England 3rd TestWith the controversy from the previous evening still fresh – when Zak Crawley’s time-wasting tactics angered Indian captain Shubman Gill and denied India a full final over – the visitors came out with renewed aggression. And it paid off early.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In just the fifth over of the day, Siraj struck with a 140kph back-of-a-length delivery just outside off. Duckett, who had looked aggressive from the start, attempted to take on the bowler by pulling down the ground but mistimed it horribly. The ball came off the inside half of the bat and went straight to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.

Why Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah lost their cool in last five minutes of Day 3 vs England

Siraj’s celebration was as fiery as the delivery itself – charging toward Duckett and celebrating in his face, with a visible shoulder bump to boot. The intensity was unmistakable, a clear indication that India were still simmering from the late-day antics of Day 3.WATCH:The tension had been building since Crawley’s deliberate delays on Saturday evening, which sparked a verbal clash between him and Gill, picked up by stump mics and followed by a public apology from Sky Sports. Duckett had also gotten involved in the altercation, and his early exit on Sunday seemed like poetic justice for the fired-up Indian camp.





Source link

