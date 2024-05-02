বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ মে ২০২৪ | ১৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul breaks down revealing retirement reason he didn't even tell his wife about | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২, ২০২৪ ৩:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Pakistan‘s former fast bowler Umar Gul broke down while appearing on a TV show when the anchor asked him if there was any such instance in his life that tore him apart.
“Yes, it has happened,” said the 41-year-old who played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Pakistan.
He retired from all forms of cricket in October 2020. However, he said that besides being overlooked by the national selectors, there was another reason behind his decision to retire, which he never told even his wife about.
WATCH VIDEO

“First reason was that I did not get any contract and the second, (which) honestly I haven’t even told my wife about, was one of my friends,” said Gul as his eyes started welling up and voice choked.
“We became friends in 2004. (Then) Covid first year (wave), two days before Eid, he was coming from Karachi and had an accident…When he was longer there, I felt I should take retirement,” said Gul, breaking into tears.
Gul was a member of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup.
Gul, along with former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, serves as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men’s team.





