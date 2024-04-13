শনিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Glimpses of MS Dhoni as Sanju Samson pulls of a stunner to run out Liam Livingstone | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৪
NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson on Saturday pulled off an incredible piece of glove-work to dismiss power-hitter Liam Livingstone in the clash against Punjab Kings in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League.
The Samson special effort had the glimpses of legendary MS Dhoni in it as he flicked the ball while barely having an angle to look at the stumps.
Hitting the bull’s eye from an awkward angle, Samson pulled off an stupendous effort to run dangerous Livingstone out for 21.
The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 18th over when Livingstone’s partner Ashutosh Sharma hit the Yuzvendra Chahal delivery to deep mid-wicket.
Soon after completing the first run, Livingstone took off for the second run but Ashutosh sent him back.
The flat throw from Tanush Kotian from the deep was not accurate but Samson did really well to collect it low to his left.
He then flicked the ball onto the stumps while himself rolling onto the ground in the throw’s followthrough. The tag team between Tanush and Samson eventually turned out to be a terrific one as Livingstone fell short of his crease upon return.

An all-round bowling effort from the Royals restricted Punjab to a par 147 for 8 in Mullanpur.
While Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picked up a couple of wickets each, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzi Chahal bagged a wicket apiece.
For Punjab Ashutosh (31) and Jitesh Sharma (29) were the top scorers.





